TNT matches Amazon’s $1.8 billion media rights deal for NBA coverage

TNT is likely here to stay when it comes to NBA coverage. After Turner Sports lost out to Amazon and other outlets as it relates to media rights following the 2024-25 season, the company announced on Monday that it has matched Amazon’s $1.8 billion media rights deal with the Association.

“We have reviewed the offers and matched one of them,” TNT said in a statement. “This will allow fans to keep enjoying our unparalleled coverage, including the best live game productions in the industry and our iconic studio shows and talent, while building our proven 40-year commitment for many years.”

It’s now up to the NBA to decide what offer to accept. But with TNT matching, it’s safe to assume that it will continue boasting media rights moving forward.

It’s also a big deal for those who love the studio show “Inside the NBA.” It’s been an iconic fixture of basketball coverage over the years, with Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson acting as the co-hosts.

This $1.8 billion package is part of a broader media rights deal that pays out $76 billion to the NBA over an 11-year span. It’s the second-largest media rights deal in North American professional sports behind the NFL.