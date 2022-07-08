Tigers, Lakers clinch NBA 2K League playoff berths

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Gen.G Tigers and Lakers Gaming clinched spots in the NBA 2K League playoffs with wins on Thursday in the 5v5 Seed Weeks.

The Tigers earned a 71-64 win over Magic Gaming, a result that also eliminated the Magic from the opportunity to earn an automatic playoff berth. Jaiden “OTTR” Frank led Gen.G with 32 points and six assists, while Joshua “unguardable” Hunter had 25 points and 13 assists for the Magic.

The Lakers topped Mavs Gaming 74-60 behind 20 points and 14 rebounds from Arshia “Krazy” Karimi. Jarvis “Jarvis” Thompson put up 20 points for the Mavs.

Celtics Crossover Gaming and Hawks Talon GC both kept alive their chances of grabbing direct postseason bids by winning their Thursday games. The Celtics demolished NetsGC 90-52, and the Hawks nipped Raptors Uprising GC 68-64.

Hornets Venom GT can no longer reach the playoffs directly following an 81-54 loss to Wizards District Gaming.

In other Thursday action, Bucks Gaming blitzed T-Wolves Gaming 82-63, and Pistons GT handled Pacers Gaming 69-63.

In Seed Weeks, the NBA 2K League teams are fighting to clinch automatic playoff spots, which go to the top five teams in each conference. The squads that miss that target are headed for The Ticket tournament, where the winners will earn the last postseason berth in each conference.

Seven games are scheduled for Friday:

–NetsGC vs. 76ers GC

–Jazz Gaming vs. Kings Guard Gaming

–Heat Check Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming

–Gen.G Tigers vs. Knicks Gaming

–Pacers Gaming vs. Cavs Legion GC

–Lakers Gaming vs. DUX Infinitos

–Warriors Gaming Squad vs. T-Wolves Gaming

NBA 2K League 5v5 standings, with games played and points:

x-clinched playoff berth

EASTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. 76ers GC, 22, 14

x-2. Wizards District Gaming, 17, 14

x-3. Gen.G Tigers, 16, 11

4. Knicks Gaming, 17, 8

5. Heat Check Gaming, 18, 8

6. NetsGC, 13, 6

7. Raptors Uprising GC, 13, 6

8. Hawks Talon GC, 13, 5

9. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 13, 5

10. Grizz Gaming, 14, 5

11. Magic Gaming, 12, 4

12. Hornets Venom GT, 12, 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. T-Wolves Gaming, 19, 17

x-2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 16, 12

x-3. Lakers Gaming, 18, 11

4. Jazz Gaming, 14, 9

5. Bucks Gaming, 16, 8

6. Kings Guard Gaming, 14, 7

7. Mavs Gaming, 17, 7

8. DUX Infinitos, 13, 6

9. Pacers Gaming, 12, 3

10. Cavs Legion GC, 12, 3

11. Pistons GT, 13, 3

12. Blazer5 Gaming, 12, 2

–Field Level Media