Tiger Woods to make first U.S. Open start since 2020: A look at what it means

Credit: ALLEN EYESTONE/FOR THE AUGUSTA CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 U.S. Open is less than two months and the initial qualifying stages have already begun.

For three-time U.S. Open Champion and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, he received a special exemption into the 124th U.S. Open in June at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

“The story of the U.S. Open could not be written without Tiger Woods,” USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer in a news release. “From his 15-stroke victory at Pebble Beach in 2000 to his inspiring win on a broken leg at Torrey Pines in 2008, this championship is simply better when Tiger is in the field, and his accomplishments in the game undoubtedly made this an easy decision for our special exemption committee.”

Tiger Woods’ U.S. Open history

Credit: Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 48-year-old Woods will be making his 23rd start at a U.S. Open. It will be Woods’ first since 2020 when he missed the cut at Winged Foot.

Woods received this special exemption after his five-year major championship exemption expired earlier this year after winning the 2019 Masters.

He will be looking for his first top-25 finish at a U.S. Open since 2019 and first top-10 since 2010.

Woods, who won the U.S. Open in 2000, 2002 and 2008 while being the runner-up in 2005 and 2007, will also be making his third U.S. Open start at Pinehurst No. 2. Not only was his 2005 runner-up at that same course, but six years before in 1999, he tied for third. So, even though Woods is 20-plus years older than his starts at Pinehurst No. 2, experience will be on display.

This also comes one day after Tiger Woods did his round with late night shows and morning shows in New York City, primarily about his new clothing line, Sun Day Red, which officially became available earlier this week.

When Woods was on the Today Show on May 1, he spoke to Carson Daly also about his upcoming tournament plans.

Woods said he is hopeful to play in the final three majors of the year.

“I’m hoping to,” Woods said on the Today Show. “I have basically the next three months, so I have three majors and hopefully that will all kind of work out.”

Woods, who is gearing up for the PGA Championship in a couple of weeks followed by his special exemption into the U.S. Open earlier today, stays in line with his pre-2024 goal of aiming to play once a month, rounding out with the Open Championship in July at Royal Troon.

Although he was sore after the Masters, there is still plenty of things Tiger Woods wants to accomplish before retiring and moving on to the PGA Champions Tour. Woods is still tied with Sam Snead at 82 PGA Tour wins and three back of Jack Nicklaus in major victories.

If he is able to overcome the mountain top and win the U.S. Open, it would be his first U.S. Open victory in 16 years, and he would join Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Bobby Jones and Willie Anderson at a record-tying four U.S. Open victories.

In addition to his three U.S. Open wins, Woods has six other USGA victories on the amateur circuit before he was a dominating figure on the PGA Tour and on a global stage. Woods won three consecutive U.S. Junior Amateur Championships from 1991 to 1993 and three straight US. Amateur Championships from 1994 to 1996. Those six amateur victories along with his three U.S. Open victories match only Jones for most USGA titles.

The 2024 U.S. Open gets underway with scheduled first round action on June 13.

