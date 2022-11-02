Tennessee vs. Georgia game sets new regular season record for college football ticket prices

Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the latest indication that college football fanatics are excited to watch Hendon Hooker and the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, ticket prices for the game are skyrocketing.

As ESPN’s Field Yates astutely pointed out a fascinating tidbit from Tick Pick, the upcoming matchup features the most expensive ticket prices for a regular season game in college football history.

According to Tick Pick’s data, if you had bought tickets to get into Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, when tickets initially went on sale before the season started, you would have paid $197. Today, when trying to shop for tickets to the highly anticipated matchup between two undefeated 8-0 teams, the price is $626.

Tennessee vs. Georgia surpasses Michigan vs. Ohio State

To no surprise, the previous record is another game on the 2022 schedule. Also yet to be played, when Michigan heads to Ohio Stadium to take on the Buckeyes on Nov. 26, tickets could once again skyrocket as the date draws near. For now, tickets start at $519.

Yet, we’re only a few days away from kickoff in Athens, which, sadly, means prices are only likely going to increase as more tickets sell, creating even more scarcity for what figures to be an excellent battle pitting the top-scoring offense (Tennessee) in the nation against the second-best defense in college football (Georgia).

With Tennessee’s QB Hendon Hooker looking like a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Georgia always having several prospects on both sides of the ball who graduate to the next level, there will be millions of sets of eyes tuning in at 3:30 PM ET on CBS when the game is set to kick off.

