Tennessee Titans could have interest in 4x Pro Bowl QB under one condition

Last year was Brian Callahan’s first season as an NFL head coach. Yet, it’s safe to say the former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator didn’t get the results he hoped for as the Titans finished with a 3-14 record, good enough to secure the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

One of the reasons the Titans struggled was due to their 27th-ranked offense, which was led by quarterbacks Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. Yet, neither one showed any signs of developing into a franchise solution and now the Titans are looking for an upgrade.

Tennessee Titans could be waiting on Derek Carr’s release

Some believe the Tennessee Titans will use the No. 1 overall pick to select University of Miami’s Cam Ward. Yet, the Titans could always use their leverage to trade down and land a different target, like the University of Colorado’s Travis Hunter, who many project as the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

If the Titans don’t want to take a quarterback with their first pick, perhaps they’d prefer landing a proven solution, like New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr.

There’s been no indication that the Saints are ready to move on from their four-time Pro Bowler. However, if they do, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes the Titans could have interest.

“A trade would be the ideal way for the Saints to split from their signal-caller, but Carr’s expensive contract and advancing age likely won’t result in many suitors even if Carr is willing to waive his no-trade clause. Teams that would have some interest in Carr—such as the Tennessee Titans or Pittsburgh Steelers—realize they could land the quarterback for pennies on the dollar if the cash-strapped Saints do elect to release him.” Bleacher Report on Titans/Derek Carr

Carr has a $10 million salary guarantee that takes effect at the start of the new league year. They’d have to incur a $50 million dead cap charge by releasing the soon-to-be 34-year-old, which is why many don’t expect the Saints to cut their starting QB.

Yet, he also has a no-trade clause, so Carr would have to approve any deal that he’s involved in.