TCU OC Garrett Riley wins 2022 Broyles Award

TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley won the 2022 Broyles Award, given each year to the top assistant coach in the nation.

Riley, 33, the younger brother of Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley, is in his first season with No. 3 TCU, having followed Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes to Fort Worth from SMU. Lincoln Riley won the 2015 Broyles Award while at Oklahoma.

Garrett Riley guided TCU to the top offense in the Big 12, helping the Horned Frogs to their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Riley beat out finalists Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, who was named USF’s new head coach.

