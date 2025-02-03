Jake Paul makes wild Ferrari bet with Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley before Super Bowl 59

Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix

On Monday, Philadelphia Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley was given some added motivation to put on a show this Sunday at Super Bowl 59 by fight game lightning rod Jake Paul.

We are just days away from a highly anticipated rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl between the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The game features a boatload of elite NFL stars and a player who will be in serious consideration for the 2024 MVP award.

Barkley was already a star and two-time Pro Bowler before he joined the Eagles this season. However, with far better pieces around him than he had with the Giants the 27-year-old has had the greatest year of his career. Rushing for over 2,000 yards and leading Philadelphia to the third-best record in the league this season.

The running back is special not just because of his God-given talents, but because he has the drive to be great. So he doesn’t need added motivation to have an electrifying performance this Sunday. However, this week YouTuber turner boxing star Jake Paul revealed he is a big fan of the NFL star and made him a wild offer in a video to promote his Betr Picks gambling company.

Saquon Barkley stats (2024): 2,005 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per rush, 13 touchdowns

Jake Paul says he’ll give Saquon Barkley a free Ferrari if he wins Super Bowl 59 MVP

“This is a message for Saquon Barkley, and Saquon Barkley only,” Paul began by saying. “If you win the Super Bowl MVP; I think you can do it, brother. Have so much love for you. You’ve been dominating all my Betr Picks Lineups this whole season. I will give you one of my Ferraris if you win Super Bowl MVP.”

Betr Picks is a sports-betting startup co-founded by the former actor and rapper. Jake Paul has reportedly raised $375 million in funds as the brand attempts to be the latest company to jump into the sports-betting industry.

Saquon Barkley contract: Three years, $37.7 million

Saquon Barkley signed a three-year, $37.7 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles last year. So he has the money to buy his own Ferrari. However, getting a free one surely isn’t a bad thing. This will be one of the many weird and wild bets that will be going on during this weekend’s massive event.

Ferrari’s can range in price from $250,000 to $500,000.

