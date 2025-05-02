How to watch the Dixie Vodka 400

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dixie Vodka 400 is held annually at Homestead-Miami Speedway as part of the NASCAR Cup Series. Like any race event, there are a lot of questions about the race. We’ll answer them all below.

When is the Dixie Vodka 400?

The 2025 Dixie Vodka 400 is on Sunday, October 27th at 2:30 pm ET. Spectators will see racers complete 267 laps, traveling for 400.5 miles in one afternoon.

How to stream the Dixie Vodka 400?

The race will be telecast on NBC on cable, but viewers can tune in on several devices. This includes cable TV and streaming.

Below are the top options available to watch the event:

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on FuboTV

FuboTV is a great way to watch NASCAR without cable, as it features four packages. The cheapest option is the Latino plan at $14.99 per month with 40+ channels. The next step up is its Pro plan at $84.99 per month with 214+ channels. There is a seven-day free trial to watch NASCAR races, which gives you time to decide if Fubo TV is right for you!

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on Sling TV

Sling TV is the best way to watch NASCAR without cable, as it offers three packages. Sling Blue allows you to stream NASCAR on a basic plan that includes 40+ channels, while Sling Blue + Orange consists of the ability to watch on three devices at $60 per month. While Sling TV doesn’t provide a free trial, the price isn’t too steep to try out for a month or two.

Streaming the Dixie Vodka 400 via VPN?

Those looking to watch the Dixie Vodka 400 outside of the United States will need access to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). One of the most common options available is ExpressVPN. You will still need access to FuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV, but you can connect via a private network and hide your location with ExpressVPN.

How long does the Dixie Vodka 400 last?

The race typically lasts approximately three hours in time. But there is always a chance of caution or red flags. This year’s race should be expected to last a similar length, barring any unforeseen incidents.

Where is the Dixie Vodka 400 in 2025?

The Dixie Vodka 400 will once again be in Homestead, Florida, at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race has never been held anywhere else, with the HMS serving as its permanent home.

When is the Dixie Vodka 400 qualifying?

The qualifying session for the race will take place on Saturday, October 27th.

How much are Dixie Vodka 400 tickets?

Tickets to attend the Homestead-Miami Speedway race start at $60. More information about ticket availability can be found on their website here.

Dixie Vodka 400 winners

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There have been several previous winners in the event’s historic past. Here’s a complete list of the all-time Dixie Vodka 400 winners.

Past winners