How to watch the Cook Out Southern 500

Updated:
NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500
Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Cook Out Southern 500 is held annually at Darlington Raceway as part of the NASCAR Cup Series. But it’s also been referred to as the Southern 500, NASCAR throwback weekend, and much more. Like any race event, there are a lot of questions about the race. We’ll answer them all below.

When is the Cook Out Southern 500?

The 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 is on Sunday, August 31st at 6:00 pm ET. Fans will get to see racers complete 367 laps, traveling for a total of 500 miles in one afternoon.

What channel is the Cook Out Southern 500 on?

You can watch the Cook Out Southern 500 race on TV via the USA channel.

How to stream the Cook Out Southern 500?

The Cook Out Southern 500 will be telecast on USA on cable, but viewers can tune in on many devices. This includes cable TV and streaming.

Below are the top options available to watch the event:

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on FuboTV

FuboTV is a great way to watch NASCAR without cable, as it features four packages. The cheapest option is the Latino plan at $14.99 per month with 40+ channels. The next step up is its Pro plan at $84.99 per month with 214+ channels. There is a seven-day free trial to watch NASCAR races, which gives you time to decide if Fubo TV is right for you!

FuboTV

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on Sling TV

Sling TV is the best way to watch NASCAR without cable, as it offers three packages. Sling Blue allows you to stream NASCAR on a basic plan that includes 40+ channels, while Sling Blue + Orange consists of the ability to watch on three devices at $60 per month. While Sling TV doesn’t provide a free trial, the price isn’t too steep to try out for a month or two.

Sling TV

Streaming the Cook Out Southern 500 via VPN?

Those looking to watch the Cook Out Southern 500 outside of the United States will need access to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). One of the most common options available is ExpressVPN. You will still need access to FuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV, but you can connect via a private network and hide your location with ExpressVPN.

How long does the Cook Out Southern 500 last?

The Cook Out Southern 500 typically lasts approximately four hours in time. But there is always a chance of caution or red flags. This year’s race should be expected to last a similar length, barring any unforeseen incidents.

Where is the Cook Out Southern 500 in 2025?

The Cook Out Southern 500 will once again be in Darlington, South Carolina, at Darlington Raceway. The race has never been held anywhere else, with Darlington serving as its permanent home.

When is the Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying?

The qualifying session for the Cook Out Southern 500 will take place on Saturday, August 30th.

How much are Cook Out Southern 500 tickets?

Tickets to attend the Cook Out Southern 500 start at $61 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. More information about ticket availability is on their website here.

Cook Out Southern 500 winners

NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500
Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

There have been several previous Cook Out Southern 500 winners in the race’s historic past. Here’s a complete list of the previous winners.

Past winners of the Cook Out Southern 500

YearDriverTeam
1950Johnny MantzHubert Westmoreland
1951Herb ThomasHerb Thomas
1952Fonty FlockFrank Christian
1953Buck BakerBob Griffin
1954Herb ThomasHerb Thomas
1955Herb ThomasHerb Thomas
1956Curtis TurnerCharlie Schwam
1957Speedy ThompsonSpeedy Thompson
1958Fireball RobertsFrank Strickland
1959Jim ReedJim Reed
1960Nelson StacyDudley Farrell
1961David PearsonJohn Masoni
1962Larry FrankRatus Walters
1963Fireball RobertsHolman-Moody
1964Buck BakerRay Fox
1965Ned JarrettPetty Enterprises
1966Darel DieringerBud Moore Engineering
1967Richard PettyPetty Enterprises
1968Cale YarboroughWood Brothers Racing
1969LeeRoy YarbroughJunior Johnson & Associates
1970Buddy BakerCotton Owens
1971Bobby AllisonHolman-Moody
1972Bobby AllisonJunior Johnson & Associates
1973Cale YarboroughRichard Howard
1974Cale YarboroughJunior Johnson & Associates
1975Bobby AllisonPenske Racing
1976David PearsonWood Brothers Racing
1977David PearsonWood Brothers Racing
1978Cale YarboroughJunior Johnson & Associates
1979David PearsonRod Osterlund Racing
1980Terry LabonteBilly Hagan
1981Neil BonnettWood Brothers Racing
1982Cale YarboroughM.C. Anderson Racing
1983Bobby AllisonDiGard Motorsports
1984Harry GantMach 1 Racing
1985Bill ElliottMelling Racing
1986Tim RichmondHendrick Motorsports
1987Dale EarnhardtRichard Childress Racing
1988Bill ElliottMelling Racing
1989Dale EarnhardtRichard Childress Racing
1990Dale EarnhardtRichard Childress Racing
1991Harry GantLeo Jackson Racing
1992Darrell WaltripDarWal, Inc.
1993Mike MartinRoush Racing
1994Bill ElliottJunior Johnson & Associates
1995Jeff GordonHendrick Motorsports
1996Jeff GordonHendrick Motorsports
1997Jeff GordonHendrick Motorsports
1998Jeff GordonHendrick Motorsports
1999Jeff BurtonRoush Racing
2000Bobby LabonteJoe Gibbs Racing
2001Ward BurtonBill Davis Racing
2002Jeff GordonHendrick Motorsports
2003Terry LabonteHendrick Motorsports
2004Jimmie JohnsonHendrick Motorsports
2005Greg BiffleRoush Racing
2006Greg BiffleRoush Racing
2007Jeff GordonHendrick Motorsports
2008Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs Racing
2009Mike MartinHendrick Motorsports
2010Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
2011Regan SmithFurniture Row Racing
2012Jimmie JohnsonHendrick Motorsports
2013Matt KensethJoe Gibbs Racing
2014Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas Racing
2015Carl EdwardsJoe Gibbs Racing
2016Martin Truex Jr.Furniture Row Racing
2017Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
2018Brad KeselowskiTeam Penske
2019Erik JonesJoe Gibbs Racing
2020Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas Racing
2021Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
2022Erik JonesPetty GMS Motorsports
2023Kyle LarsonHendrick Motorsports
2024Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
By Alexandria Wyckoff
Alexandria is a News Editor, writer, and reader of all things literature. She graduated from the State University of ... More about Alexandria Wyckoff
