How to watch the Cook Out Southern 500

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Cook Out Southern 500 is held annually at Darlington Raceway as part of the NASCAR Cup Series. But it’s also been referred to as the Southern 500, NASCAR throwback weekend, and much more. Like any race event, there are a lot of questions about the race. We’ll answer them all below.

When is the Cook Out Southern 500?

The 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 is on Sunday, August 31st at 6:00 pm ET. Fans will get to see racers complete 367 laps, traveling for a total of 500 miles in one afternoon.

What channel is the Cook Out Southern 500 on?

You can watch the Cook Out Southern 500 race on TV via the USA channel.

How to stream the Cook Out Southern 500?

The Cook Out Southern 500 will be telecast on USA on cable, but viewers can tune in on many devices. This includes cable TV and streaming.

Below are the top options available to watch the event:

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on FuboTV

FuboTV is a great way to watch NASCAR without cable, as it features four packages. The cheapest option is the Latino plan at $14.99 per month with 40+ channels. The next step up is its Pro plan at $84.99 per month with 214+ channels. There is a seven-day free trial to watch NASCAR races, which gives you time to decide if Fubo TV is right for you!

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on Sling TV

Sling TV is the best way to watch NASCAR without cable, as it offers three packages. Sling Blue allows you to stream NASCAR on a basic plan that includes 40+ channels, while Sling Blue + Orange consists of the ability to watch on three devices at $60 per month. While Sling TV doesn’t provide a free trial, the price isn’t too steep to try out for a month or two.

Streaming the Cook Out Southern 500 via VPN?

Those looking to watch the Cook Out Southern 500 outside of the United States will need access to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). One of the most common options available is ExpressVPN. You will still need access to FuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV, but you can connect via a private network and hide your location with ExpressVPN.

Related: How to watch NASCAR races in 2025

How long does the Cook Out Southern 500 last?

The Cook Out Southern 500 typically lasts approximately four hours in time. But there is always a chance of caution or red flags. This year’s race should be expected to last a similar length, barring any unforeseen incidents.

Where is the Cook Out Southern 500 in 2025?

The Cook Out Southern 500 will once again be in Darlington, South Carolina, at Darlington Raceway. The race has never been held anywhere else, with Darlington serving as its permanent home.

When is the Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying?

The qualifying session for the Cook Out Southern 500 will take place on Saturday, August 30th.

How much are Cook Out Southern 500 tickets?

Tickets to attend the Cook Out Southern 500 start at $61 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. More information about ticket availability is on their website here.

Cook Out Southern 500 winners

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

There have been several previous Cook Out Southern 500 winners in the race’s historic past. Here’s a complete list of the previous winners.

Past winners of the Cook Out Southern 500