How to watch the Cook Out 400

The Cook Out 400 presents an annual NASCAR Cup Series race featuring stock cars, held at the Richmond Raceway in Virginia. Unlike some newer races in the series, the Cook Out 400 has existed in some form since 1958. Learn more about how to watch the race here.

When is the Cook Out 400?

The 2025 Cook Out 400 is on Sunday, August 16th at 7:30 pm ET. Fans will get to see racers complete 400 laps, traveling for a total of 300 miles in one afternoon.

What channel is the Cook Out 400 on?

You can watch the Cook Out 400 race on TV via FS1.

How to stream the Cook Out 400?

The Cook Out 400 will be telecast on FS1 on cable, but viewers can tune in on a number of devices. This includes cable TV and streaming.

Below are the top options available to watch the event:

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on FuboTV

The hub for sports content, FuboTV is also a great streaming option for watching the NASCAR Cup Series or Xfinity Series all season. The service has over 200 channels, including FOX, FS1, ESPN, ABC, etc. Fubo has two subscriptions: Pro and Elite, starting at $84.99/month. New subscribers can enjoy a seven-day free trial before committing to the price.

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on Sling TV

Providing lots of sports and entertainment content for a reasonable price, SlingTV also has coverage of NASCAR all season long. While you can subscribe to Sling Blue for $45/month, the best option for dedicated fans is Sling Orange & Blue for $60/month, providing all the channels you need to stream NASCAR and other fun events. SlingTV does not provide a free trial.

Streaming the Cook Out 400 via VPN?

For those looking to watch the Cook Out 400 outside of the United States, you will need access to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). One of the most common options available is ExpressVPN. It should be noted that you will still need access to FuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV, but you can connect via a private network and hide your location with ExpressVPN.

How long does the Cook Out 400 last?

The Cook Out 400 typically lasts around three hours in run time.

Where is the Cook Out 400 in 2025?

The race will once again be in Richmond, Virginia, at the popular Richmond Raceway venue. The race has never been held anywhere else, with the Richmond Raceway serving as its permanent home.

How much are Cook Out 400 tickets?

Tickets to attend the Cook Out 400 can be purchased here. Tickets typically start at $25 for those 12 and under in the Family sections. Spectators can also expect to spend somewhere between $40-$50 to purchase specific packages that offer a full weekend of race events including the Sprint Cup Series.

Cook Out 400 winners

There have been several previous Cook Out 400 winners in the race’s historical past. Here’s a complete list of the previous winners.

Past winners of the Cook Out 400