If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, Sportsnaut may receive an affiliate commission.

How to watch the Cook Out 400

Updated:
Follow Us
NASCAR: Cook Out 400
Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Watch NASCAR on FuboTV

Find Out More Today

The Cook Out 400 presents an annual NASCAR Cup Series race featuring stock cars, held at the Richmond Raceway in Virginia. Unlike some newer races in the series, the Cook Out 400 has existed in some form since 1958. Learn more about how to watch the race here.

When is the Cook Out 400?

The 2025 Cook Out 400 is on Sunday, August 16th at 7:30 pm ET. Fans will get to see racers complete 400 laps, traveling for a total of 300 miles in one afternoon.

What channel is the Cook Out 400 on?

You can watch the Cook Out 400 race on TV via FS1.

How to stream the Cook Out 400?

The Cook Out 400 will be telecast on FS1 on cable, but viewers can tune in on a number of devices. This includes cable TV and streaming.

Below are the top options available to watch the event:

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on FuboTV

The hub for sports content, FuboTV is also a great streaming option for watching the NASCAR Cup Series or Xfinity Series all season. The service has over 200 channels, including FOX, FS1, ESPN, ABC, etc. Fubo has two subscriptions: Pro and Elite, starting at $84.99/month. New subscribers can enjoy a seven-day free trial before committing to the price. 

FuboTV

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on Sling TV

Providing lots of sports and entertainment content for a reasonable price, SlingTV also has coverage of NASCAR all season long. While you can subscribe to Sling Blue for $45/month, the best option for dedicated fans is Sling Orange & Blue for $60/month, providing all the channels you need to stream NASCAR and other fun events. SlingTV does not provide a free trial.

Sling TV

Streaming the Cook Out 400 via VPN?

For those looking to watch the Cook Out 400 outside of the United States, you will need access to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). One of the most common options available is ExpressVPN. It should be noted that you will still need access to FuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV, but you can connect via a private network and hide your location with ExpressVPN.

Related: How to watch NASCAR races in 2025

How long does the Cook Out 400 last?

The Cook Out 400 typically lasts around three hours in run time.

Where is the Cook Out 400 in 2025?

The race will once again be in Richmond, Virginia, at the popular Richmond Raceway venue. The race has never been held anywhere else, with the Richmond Raceway serving as its permanent home.

How much are Cook Out 400 tickets?

Tickets to attend the Cook Out 400 can be purchased here. Tickets typically start at $25 for those 12 and under in the Family sections. Spectators can also expect to spend somewhere between $40-$50 to purchase specific packages that offer a full weekend of race events including the Sprint Cup Series.

Cook Out 400 winners

NASCAR: Cook Out 400
Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

There have been several previous Cook Out 400 winners in the race’s historical past. Here’s a complete list of the previous winners.

Past winners of the Cook Out 400

YearDriverTeam
1958Speedy ThompsonSpeedy Thompson
1959Cotton OwensW.H. Watson
1960Speedy ThompsonWood Brothers Racing
1961Joe WeatherlyBud Moore Engineering
1962Joe WeatherlyBud Moore Engineering
1963Ned JarrettCharles Robinson
1964Cotton OwensCotton Owens
1965David PearsonCotton Owens
1966David PearsonCotton Owens
1967Richard PettyPetty Enterprises
1968Richard PettyPetty Enterprises
1969Bobby AllisonMario Rossi
1970Richard PettyPetty Enterprises
1971Richard PettyPetty Enterprises
1972Richard PettyPetty Enterprises
1973Richard PettyPetty Enterprises
1974Richard PettyPetty Enterprises
1975Darrell WaltripDiGard Motorsports
1976Cale YarboroughJunior Johnson & Associates
1977Neil BonnettJim Stacy
1978Darrell WaltripDiGard Motorsports
1979Bobby AllisonBud Moore Engineering
1980Bobby AllisonBud Moore Engineering
1981Benny ParsonsBud Moore Engineering
1982Bobby AllisonDiGard Motorsports
1983Bobby AllisonDiGard Motorsports
1984Darrell WaltripJunior Johnson & Associates
1985Darrell WaltripJunior Johnson & Associates
1986Tim RichmondHendrick Motorsports
1987Dale EarnhardtRichard Childress Racing
1988Davey AllisonRanier-Lundy
1989Rusty WallaceBlue Max Racing
1990Dale EarnhardtRichard Childress Racing
1991Harry GantLeo Jackson Racing
1992Rusty WallacePenske Racing
1993Rusty WallacePenske Racing
1994Terry LabonteHendrick Motorsports
1995Rusty WallacePenske Racing
1996Ernie IrvanRobert Yates Racing
1997Dale JarrettRobert Yates Racing
1998Jeff BurtonRoush Racing
1999Tony StewartJoe Gibbs Racing
2000Jeff GordonHendrick Motorsports
2001Ricky RuddRobert Yates Racing
2002Matt KensethRoush Racing
2003Ryan NewmanPenske Racing
2004Jeremy MayfieldEvernham Motorsports
2005Kurt BuschRoush Racing
2006Kevin HarvickRichard Childress Racing
2007Jimmie JohnsonHendrick Motorsports
2008Jimmie JohnsonHendrick Motorsports
2009Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
2010Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
2011Kevin HarvickRichard Childress Racing
2012Clint BowyerMichael Waltrip Racing
2013Carl EdwardsRoush Fenway Racing
2014Brad KeselowskiTeam Penske
2015Matt KensethJoe Gibbs Racing
2016Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
2017Kyle LarsonChip Ganassi Racing
2018Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs Racing
2019Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs Racing
2020Brad KeselowskiTeam Penske
2021Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs Racing
2022Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas Racing
2023Chris BuescherRFK Racing
2024Austin DillonRichard Childress Racing
By Alexandria Wyckoff
Alexandria is a News Editor, writer, and reader of all things literature. She graduated from the State University of ... More about Alexandria Wyckoff
Mentioned in this article:

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.