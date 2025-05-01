If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, Sportsnaut may receive an affiliate commission.

How to watch the Coke Zero Sugar 400

Updated:
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
Credit: Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is held every year at Daytona International Speedway as part of the annual NASCAR Cup Series, finishing off the regular season before the playoffs start. Naturally, there are a lot of questions about the race. We’ll answer them all below.

When is the Coke Zero Sugar 400?

The 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is on Saturday, August 23rd at 7:30 pm ET. Fans will get to see racers complete 160 laps, traveling for a total of 400 miles in one afternoon.

What channel is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on?

You can watch the race on TV via the NBC channel.

How to stream the Coke Zero Sugar 400?

The race will be telecasted on NBC on cable, but viewers can tune in on a number of devices. This includes cable TV and streaming.

Below are the top options available to watch the event:

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on FuboTV

FuboTV is a great way to watch NASCAR without cable, as it features four packages. The cheapest option is the Latino plan at $14.99 per month with 40+ channels. The next step up is its Pro plan at $84.99 per month with 214+ channels. There is a seven-day free trial to watch NASCAR races, which gives you time to decide if Fubo TV is right for you!

FuboTV

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series on Sling TV

Sling TV is the best way to watch NASCAR without cable, as it offers three packages. Sling Blue allows you to stream NASCAR on a basic plan that includes 40+ channels, while Sling Blue + Orange consists of the ability to watch on three devices at $60 per month. While Sling TV doesn’t provide a free trial, the price isn’t too steep to try out for a month or two.

Sling TV

Streaming the Coke Zero Sugar 400 via VPN?

Those looking to watch the race outside of the United States will need access to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). One of the most common options available is ExpressVPN. You will still need access to FuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV, but you can connect via a private network and hide your location with ExpressVPN.

How long does the Coke Zero Sugar 400 last?

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 typically lasts somewhere between 2.5 and 3 hours in time. But there is always a chance of caution or red flags. This year’s race should be expected to last a similar length, barring any unforeseen incidents.

Where is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2025?

Coke Zero Sugar 400 will once again be in Daytona Beach, Florida at the popular Daytona International Speedway race course. The race has never been held anywhere else, with the DIS serving as its permanent home.

When is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying?

The qualifying session for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place on Friday, August 22nd.

How much are Coke Zero Sugar 400 tickets?

Tickets to attend the Coke Zero Sugar 400 start at $43 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. More information about ticket availability can be found on their website here.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 winners

Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
Credit: David TuckerNews-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

There have been several previous Coke Zero Sugar winners in the race’s historic past. Here’s a complete list of the previous winners.

Past winners of the Coke Zero Sugar 400

YearDriverTeam
1959Fireball RobertsJim Stephens
1960Jack SmithJack Smith
1961David PearsonJohn Masoni
1962Fireball RobertsBanjo Matthews
1963Fireball RobertsHolman-Moody
1964A.J. FoytRay Nichels
1965A.J. FoytWood Brothers Racing
1966Sam McQuaggRay Nichels
1967Cale YarboroughWood Brothers Racing
1968Cale YarboroughWood Brothers Racing
1969LeeRoy YarbroughJunior Johnson & Associates
1970Donnie AllisonBanjo Matthews
1971Bobby IsaacNord Krauskopf
1972David PearsonWood Brothers Racing
1973David PearsonWood Brothers Racing
1974David PearsonWood Brothers Racing
1975Richard PettyPetty Enterprises
1976Cale YarboroughJunior Johnson & Associates
1977Richard PettyPetty Enterprises
1978David PearsonWood Brothers Racing
1979Neil BonnettWood Brothers Racing
1980Bobby AllisonBud Moore Engineering
1981Cale YarboroughM.C. Anderson Racing
1982Bobby AllisonDiGard Motorsports
1983Buddy BakerWood Brothers Racing
1984Richard PettyCurb Racing
1985Greg SacksDiGard Motorsports
1986Tim RichmondHendrick Motorsports
1987Bobby AllisonStavola Brothers Racing
1988Bill ElliottMelling Racing
1989Davey AllisonRobert Yates Racing
1990Dale EarnhardtRichard Childress Racing
1991Bill ElliottMelling Racing
1992Ernie IrvanMorgan-McClure Motorsports
1993Dale EarnhardtRichard Childress Racing
1994Jimmy SpencerJunior Johnson & Associates
1995Jeff GordonHendrick Motorsports
1996Sterling MarlinMorgan-McClure Motorsports
1997John AndrettiCale Yarborough Motorsports
1998Jeff GordonHendrick Motorsports
1999Dale JarrettRobert Yates Racing
2000Jeff BurtonRoush Racing
2001Dale Earnhardt Jr.Dale Earnhardt Inc.
2002Michael WaltripDale Earnhardt Inc.
2003Greg BiffleRoush Racing
2004Jeff GordonHendrick Motorsports
2005Tony StewartJoe GIbbs Racing
2006Tony StewartJoe Gibbs Racing
2007Jamie McMurrayRoush Fenway Racing
2008Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs Racing
2009Tony StewartStewart-Haas Racing
2010Kevin HarvickRichard Childress Racing
2011David RaganRoush Fenway Racing
2012Tony StewartStewart-Haas Racing
2013Jimmie JohnsonHendrick Motorsports
2014Aric AlmirolaRichard Petty Motorsports
2015Dale Earnhardt Jr.Hendrick Motorsports
2016Brad KeselowskiTeam Penske
2017Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Roush Fenway Racing
2018Erik JonesJoe Gibbs Racing
2019Justin HaleySpire Motorsports
2020William ByronHendrick Motorsports
2021Ryan BlaneyTeam Penske
2022Austin DillonRichard Childress Racing
2023Chris BuescherRFK Racing
2024Harrison BurtonWood Brothers Racing

