How to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Updated:
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is held annually at Bristol Motor Speedway as part of the NASCAR Cup Series. Like any race event, there are a lot of questions about the when/where/what of the race. We’ll answer them all below.

When is the Night Race?

The 2025 Night Race is on Saturday, September 13. Spectators will see racers complete 500 laps, traveling for 266 miles in one afternoon.

What time does the Bass Pro Shops Night Race start?

The race begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday after NASCAR’s opening ceremony.

What channel is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on?

You can watch the race on TV via the USA Network or NBC (based on local listings).

How to stream the Night Race?

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be telecasted on USA on cable, but viewers can tune in on several devices. This includes cable TV and streaming.

Below are the top options available to watch the event:

The hub for sports content, FuboTV, is also a great streaming option for watching the NASCAR Cup Series or Xfinity Series all season. The service has over 200 channels, including FOX, FS1, ESPN, ABC, etc. Fubo has two subscriptions: Pro and Elite, starting at $84.99/month. New subscribers can enjoy a seven-day free trial before committing to the price. 

Providing lots of sports and entertainment content for a reasonable price, Sling TV also has coverage of NASCAR all season. While you can subscribe to Sling Blue for $45/month, the best option for dedicated fans is Sling Orange & Blue for $60/month, providing all the channels you need to stream NASCAR and other fun events. SlingTV does not provide a free trial.

Streaming the race via VPN?

Those looking to watch the race outside of the United States will need access to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). One of the most common options available is ExpressVPN. You will still need access to FuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV, but you can connect via a private network and hide your location with ExpressVPN.

How long does the race last?

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race typically lasts approximately three hours in time. But there is always a chance of caution or red flags. This year’s race should be expected to last a similar length, barring any unforeseen incidents.

Where is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race in 2025?

The race will once again be in Bristol, Tennessee, at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race has never been held anywhere else, with the BMS serving as its permanent home.

When is qualifying?

The qualifying session for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race will take place on Friday, September 12th.

How much are Bass Pro Shops Night Race tickets?

Tickets to attend the Bass Pro Shops Night Race start at $75 for adults. More information about ticket availability can be found on their website here.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race winners

NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

There have been several previous Bass Pro Shops Night Race winners in the event’s historic past. Here’s a complete list of the all-time Bass Pro Shops Night Race winners.

YearDriverTeam
1961Jack Smith, Johnny AllenJack Smith
1962Bobby JohnsShorty Johns
1963Fred Lorenzen, Ned JarrettHolman-Moody
1964Fred LorenzenHolman-Moody
1965Ned JarrettBondy Long
1966Paul GoldsmithRay Nichels
1967Richard PettyPetty Enterprises
1968David PearsonHolman-Moody
1969David PearsonHolman-Moody
1970Bobby AllisonBobby Allison
1971Charlie Glotzbach, Raymond HasslerRichard Howard
1972Bobby AllisonRichard Howard
1973Benny ParsonsL.G. DeWitt
1974Cale YarboroughJunior Johnson & Associates
1975Richard PettyPetty Enterprises
1976Cale YarboroughJunior Johnson & Associates
1977Cale YarboroughJunior Johnson & Associates
1978Cale YarboroughJunior Johnson & Associates
1979Darrell WaltripDiGard Motorsports
1980Cale YarboroughJunior Johnson & Associates
1981Darrell WaltripJunior Johnson & Associates
1982Darrell WaltripJunior Johnson & Associates
1983Darrell WaltripJunior Johnson & Associates
1984Terry LabonteHagan Racing
1985Dale EarnhardtRichard Childress Racing
1986Darrell WaltripJunior Johnson & Associates
1987Dale EarnhardtRichard Childress Racing
1988Dale EarnhardtRichard Childress Racing
1989Darrell WaltripHendrick Motorsports
1990Ernie IrvanMorgan-McClure Motorsports
1991Alan KulwickiAK Racing
1992Darrell WaltripDarWal, Inc.
1993Mike MartinRoush Racing
1994Rusty WallacePenske Racing
1995Terry LabonteHendrick Motorsports
1996Rusty WallacePenske Racing
1997Dale JarrettRobert Yates Racing
1998Mark MartinRoush Racing
1999Dale EarnhardtRichard Childress Racing
2000Rusty WallacePenske Racing
2001Tony StewartJoe Gibbs Racing
2002Jeff GordonHendrick Motorsports
2003Kurt BuschRoush Racing
2004Dale Earnhardt Jr.Dale Earnhardt, Inc.
2005Matt KensethRoush Racing
2006Matt KensethRoush Racing
2007Carl EdwardsRoush Fenway Racing
2008Carl EdwardsRoush Fenway Racing
2009Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs Racing
2010Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs Racing
2011Brad KeselowskiPenske Racing
2012Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
2013Matt KensethJoe Gibbs Racing
2014Joey LoganoTeam Penske
2015Joey LoganoTeam Penske
2016Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas Racing
2017Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs Racing
2018Kurt BuschStewart-Haas Racing
2019Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
2020Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas Racing
2021Kyle LarsonHendrick Motorsports
2022Chris BuescherRFK Racing
2023Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
2024Kyle LarsonHendrick Motorsports

