How to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is held annually at Bristol Motor Speedway as part of the NASCAR Cup Series. Like any race event, there are a lot of questions about the when/where/what of the race. We’ll answer them all below.

When is the Night Race?

The 2025 Night Race is on Saturday, September 13. Spectators will see racers complete 500 laps, traveling for 266 miles in one afternoon.

What time does the Bass Pro Shops Night Race start?

The race begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday after NASCAR’s opening ceremony.

What channel is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on?

You can watch the race on TV via the USA Network or NBC (based on local listings).

How to stream the Night Race?

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be telecasted on USA on cable, but viewers can tune in on several devices. This includes cable TV and streaming.

Below are the top options available to watch the event:

How long does the race last?

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race typically lasts approximately three hours in time. But there is always a chance of caution or red flags. This year’s race should be expected to last a similar length, barring any unforeseen incidents.

Where is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race in 2025?

The race will once again be in Bristol, Tennessee, at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race has never been held anywhere else, with the BMS serving as its permanent home.

When is qualifying?

The qualifying session for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race will take place on Friday, September 12th.

How much are Bass Pro Shops Night Race tickets?

Tickets to attend the Bass Pro Shops Night Race start at $75 for adults. More information about ticket availability can be found on their website here.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race winners

There have been several previous Bass Pro Shops Night Race winners in the event’s historic past. Here’s a complete list of the all-time Bass Pro Shops Night Race winners.