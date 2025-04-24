When you buy with links on our site, we may earn a commission.

How to Watch BKFC

Updated:
The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is a boxing event held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. BKFC ignited in 2018 when they decided to become the first to organize a state-sanctioned bare-knuckle boxing event in the United States since 1889. The BKFC is fairly new, and there are a lot of questions about the latest boxing craze. We’ll answer them all below.

When is the BKFC?

The BKFC holds fights throughout the year, with each new season kicking off in January in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. There are events in the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. The newest event is BKFC 73 on Saturday, April 26th at 1:00 pm ET in Florence, Italy. Headlining the event is Camozzi vs. Bicchi.

What time does BKFC start?

BKFC start times vary based on the fight location. Preliminaries take place before the bigger battles on the fight card get underway later in the event.

Compatible Platforms

There are many ways to watch BKFC fights. Here are the streaming platforms BKFC is available on:

  • iPhone
  • iPad
  • Apple TV
  • Android
  • Android TV
  • Roku
  • Fire TV
  • Samsung Smart TV
  • Google Chromecast

Spectators also have the choice of subscribing to BKFC TV for $7.99 monthly, or you could subscribe to Fite.TV+ and get all the top PPV BKFC events for the same price. Plus, if you time it right, you can get the Fite.TV+ 7-day trial.

Bare Knuckle TV subscription perks

  • Access to monthly live BKFC events
  • Best discounts on PPV events
  • Access to full BKFC PPV library
  • More live Bare Knuckle events
  • Exclusive behind-the-scenes content, including fighter interviews
  • Exclusive BKTV series

Meanwhile, Fite.TV+ offers over 1,000 hours of live action every year, plus additional access to over 4,000 hours of on-demand content library. An annual subscription starts at $69.99 per year, and interested buyers can always try a 7-day free trial that can be canceled at any time.

*Note: Some fights are available on DAZN, the premier streaming service for boxing, soccer, and other sports.

How long does each fight last?

There are five rounds, and each round lasts two minutes in length. While fights move quickly, a night of BKFC fighting usually lasts several hours.

Where is the BKFC?

The BKFC takes place at several different venues around the world, from the United States to Europe and the Middle East.

BKFC schedule

Here’s everything we know about the BKFC schedule for the 2025 season.

DateLocationEvent
April 26thPalazzo Wanny FlorenceBKFC 73: Camozzi vs Bicchi
May 2ndOCC Road House & Museum ClearwaterBKFC Fight Night: Warren vs Creer
May 10thThe Maverik Center Salt Lake CityBKFC: Richman vs Dyer
June 6thTingley Auditorium Albuquerque BKFC 75: Mundell vs Sanchez
June 14thMohegan Sun Arena, CTBKFC Fight Night: Mohegan Sun
June 21stDickie’s Arena Fort Worth, TXBKFC Texas
June 28thBP Pulse Birmingham, UKBKFC Birmingham
July 12thSeminole Hard Rock ArenaBKFC Hollywood Perdomo vs Adams
August 2ndThe Buffalo Chip Sturgis, SDBKFC Sturgis

How much are BKFC tickets?

Tickets to attend the BKFC start at $84 and reach as much as $300+ for a starting price before fees and taxes. More information about ticket availability can be found on their website here.

