How to Watch BKFC

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is a boxing event held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. BKFC ignited in 2018 when they decided to become the first to organize a state-sanctioned bare-knuckle boxing event in the United States since 1889. The BKFC is fairly new, and there are a lot of questions about the latest boxing craze. We’ll answer them all below.

When is the BKFC?

The BKFC holds fights throughout the year, with each new season kicking off in January in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. There are events in the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. The newest event is BKFC 73 on Saturday, April 26th at 1:00 pm ET in Florence, Italy. Headlining the event is Camozzi vs. Bicchi.

What time does BKFC start?

BKFC start times vary based on the fight location. Preliminaries take place before the bigger battles on the fight card get underway later in the event.

Compatible Platforms

There are many ways to watch BKFC fights. Here are the streaming platforms BKFC is available on:

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Android

Android TV

Roku

Fire TV

Samsung Smart TV

Google Chromecast

Spectators also have the choice of subscribing to BKFC TV for $7.99 monthly, or you could subscribe to Fite.TV+ and get all the top PPV BKFC events for the same price. Plus, if you time it right, you can get the Fite.TV+ 7-day trial.

Bare Knuckle TV subscription perks

Access to monthly live BKFC events

Best discounts on PPV events

Access to full BKFC PPV library

More live Bare Knuckle events

Exclusive behind-the-scenes content, including fighter interviews

Exclusive BKTV series

Meanwhile, Fite.TV+ offers over 1,000 hours of live action every year, plus additional access to over 4,000 hours of on-demand content library. An annual subscription starts at $69.99 per year, and interested buyers can always try a 7-day free trial that can be canceled at any time.

*Note: Some fights are available on DAZN, the premier streaming service for boxing, soccer, and other sports.

How long does each fight last?

There are five rounds, and each round lasts two minutes in length. While fights move quickly, a night of BKFC fighting usually lasts several hours.

Where is the BKFC?

The BKFC takes place at several different venues around the world, from the United States to Europe and the Middle East.

BKFC schedule

Here’s everything we know about the BKFC schedule for the 2025 season.

Date Location Event April 26th Palazzo Wanny Florence BKFC 73: Camozzi vs Bicchi May 2nd OCC Road House & Museum Clearwater BKFC Fight Night: Warren vs Creer May 10th The Maverik Center Salt Lake City BKFC: Richman vs Dyer June 6th Tingley Auditorium Albuquerque BKFC 75: Mundell vs Sanchez June 14th Mohegan Sun Arena, CT BKFC Fight Night: Mohegan Sun June 21st Dickie’s Arena Fort Worth, TX BKFC Texas June 28th BP Pulse Birmingham, UK BKFC Birmingham July 12th Seminole Hard Rock Arena BKFC Hollywood Perdomo vs Adams August 2nd The Buffalo Chip Sturgis, SD BKFC Sturgis

How much are BKFC tickets?

Tickets to attend the BKFC start at $84 and reach as much as $300+ for a starting price before fees and taxes. More information about ticket availability can be found on their website here.