Optimism Stephen Curry will play Game 4 after scary-looking injury

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered what looked to initially be a serious left foot injury late in Wednesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics.

Speaking to reporters after Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Curry said that he was in a decent amount of pain, but the injury wasn’t as serious as the one he suffered against these very same Celtics during the regular season. The three-time champion pretty much committed to playing Friday night at the time.

We now have more information on this courtesy of Shams Charania of The Athletic. It’s good news for Curry and the Warriors. There’s optimism the star guard will play Game 4 Friday night. He’s not going to need an MRI and is expected to take part in practice on Thursday.

Impact of Stephen Curry injury on the Golden State Warriors

If Curry is somehow unable to play Friday night, we can pretty much put an end to this series. Despite Curry dropping 31 points in Game 3, the Celtics won by the score of 116-100. Boston completely outplayed Golden State. If it weren’t for the 57 combined points from Curry and Klay Thompson this would have been more of a blowout.

As for what the two-time NBA MVP has done in this series, he’s been nothing less than extraordinary.

Stephen Curry stats (2022 NBA Finals): 31.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.7 APG, 2.7 SPG, 49% shooting, 49% 3-point

The question now is whether Curry will be anywhere near 100% in a must-win Game 4 situation with Golden State down 2-1. He suffered a similar injury against these very same Celtics on a near identical play back on March 16. Curry ended up missing the final 12 regular-season games.

