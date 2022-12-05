Star receiver Kayshon Boutte passing over draft, returning to LSU

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is putting his pro aspirations on hold and returning for another season of college football.

Boutte was considered among the best receivers eligible for next April’s NFL draft.

Boutte made the announcement in a social media post Monday evening.

“The goal is always to win a national championship at LSU and that will never change,” Boutte wrote. “We made strides this year but ultimately fell short. That is why I believe we can accomplish many things moving forward. I believe in this team, coaches, strength staff, nutrition staff and training staff.

“It is important to follow your dreams and live with the results. While some stories will end here, mine will not.”

Boutte caught five touchdowns as a freshman in 2020 and grabbed nine in just six games in 2021. His numbers leveled out a bit this season, when he grabbed 48 receptions for 538 yards and two touchdowns.

In three collegiate seasons, Boutte has 131 catches for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns in 37 games.

No. 17 LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) won the SEC West and lost to No. 1 Georgia in the conference title game in its first season under coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers are scheduled to play in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 against Purdue.

–Field Level Media