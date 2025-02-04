St. Louis Cardinals had ‘recent communication’ about trading Nolan Arenado to specific team

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

One of the worst-kept secrets of the MLB offseason is that the St. Louis Cardinals are looking to trade Nolan Arenado. Doing so has been difficult, partially because the 33-year-old has a no-trade clause.

He already invoked his powers once by blocking a trade to the Houston Astros, but now there’s some new hope that Arenado will be dealt to a new team before the start of a new season.

Nolan Arenado trade to Boston Red Sox discussions heat up

Teams looking to get an upgrade at third base still have multiple options. One is signing Alex Bregman in free agency. Yet, why wouldn’t teams consider trading for a 10-time Gold Glove winner and eight-time All-Star like Nolan Arenado?

For one, he’s signed through the 2027 season for $21 million in 2025. Arenado’s salary decreases to $16 million in 2026 and 2027. While he hasn’t had 30 or more home runs in the past two seasons, Arenado still had a respectable .272 batting average with an OPS+ of 101 in 2024.

While his market has been slow to develop, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox have had recent trade discussions revolving around Arenado.

“The Red Sox and Cardinals have had recent communication about Nolan Arenado, source says. If the trade talks move forward, they could have implications for Alex Bregman’s market. Of note, Cardinals exec Chaim Bloom has close knowledge of Boston’s prospects.” Morosi on Nolan Arenado trade to Red Sox

As Morosi reports, if Arenado gets moved, perhaps it loosens up the free agency market for Bregman. For now, Arenado will have to remain patient before learning where he’ll be playing baseball in 2025, but chances are it won’t be in St. Louis.

