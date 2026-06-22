A French television debate drew heavy criticism following inappropriate comments about Jérémy Doku’s family plans during the 2026 World Cup.

It all happened when “L’Équipe de choc” presenter France Pierron criticized Belgium winger Jérémy Doku’s intention to leave the national team’s World Cup camp if necessary to attend the birth of his first child.

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Doku, who plays for Manchester City, has made little secret of where he stands on the issue.

“Nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child,” he said when asked about the possibility of temporarily leaving the tournament.

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But during a debate on La Chaîne L’Équipe, Pierron had a very bizarre point of view.

Questioning whether a player should step away from football’s biggest tournament for a family event, she argued that countless footballers dream of reaching a World Cup and would never consider leaving. She then sparked outrage with a remark that quickly spread far beyond France.

“You’re going to leave all of that to attend the birth of your child, which is a disgusting moment, excuse me, where the father is useless, just a bystander.”

Pierron then said that a father’s role in the delivery room amounts to little more than being an extra who is there to cut the umbilical cord.

Doku remains firm on World Cup birth plan

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Belgium v Egypt – Belgium’s Jeremy Doku walks out before the start of the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The comments immediately went viral across sports media and social platforms, drawing criticism from both French and Belgian audiences. Many viewers took issue with her description of childbirth as a “disgusting moment,” while others pushed back against the suggestion that fathers play no meaningful role during the birth of a child.

Among those responding was former French Olympic boxing champion Brahim Asloum, who publicly defended Doku’s position.

“A baby is your entire life. A World Cup is over when it is over.”

As criticism mounted, Pierron eventually issued a public apology on X. She said she understood that her words may have shocked, hurt or offended people and insisted that she never intended to diminish the importance of fathers or their place in one of the most significant moments in a family’s life.

Despite the controversy, Doku’s position has remained unchanged. The Belgian Football Federation is understood to be fully supportive of his decision and has reportedly explored travel arrangements, including the possibility of a private flight back to England should the birth coincide with Belgium’s potential quarter-final schedule in July.

Another World Cup fatherhood story

While Doku is preparing for the possibility of becoming a father during the tournament, Norway defender Leo Østigård has already lived the experience.

Østigård welcomed a child while away with the national team and watched the birth via FaceTime from Norway’s World Cup camp, sharing the moment remotely while remaining with the squad.