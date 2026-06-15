In a tournament that promises a slew of unforgettable fan moments, one fan delivered pure viral gold during Scotland’s Group C opener against Haiti in the World Cup at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.

While the Tartan Army roared and Scotland ground out a gritty 1-0 victory thanks to a John McGinn goal, the real scene-stealer wasn’t on the pitch — it was the wide-eyed, jaw-dropped expression of a Scotsman completely mesmerized by the New England Patriots cheerleaders.

Go Ad-Free

To be fair, who wouldn’t have that kind of reaction to seeing these gals for the first time?

The clip, which has exploded online, shows the fan staring intently at the, shall we say, energetic dance routine performed by the Patriots cheer squad during a break in play.

Go Ad-Free

The man was left with his mouth agape. Eyes locked like a child walking into a candy store for the first time.

“What’s wrong, man? They don’t have cheerleaders in Edinburgh?” one social media commenter quipped.

Tartan Army are not used to cheerleaders! 😂@WeAreSTVRadio pic.twitter.com/sY00udItqX — Cat Harvey (@MissCatHarvey) June 14, 2026

Scottish Fan’s Jaw-Dropping Reaction to Patriots Cheerleaders Goes Viral

The Patriots cheerleaders clearly brought their A-game. What does that entail? A full dose of American spectacle on the soccer pitch. Pom-poms flashing under the stadium lights. Dazzling smiles. Form-fitting uniforms.

And, of course, a dash of twerking for good measure.

For American sports fans, cheerleaders are a staple — part athletic performance, part entertainment, and always a visual highlight. But for many international visitors, especially those from nations where soccer sidelines feature more subdued atmospheres, the sight is … something to behold.

And that dude certainly beholding something.

Tartan Army Meets American Eye Candy at Gillette Stadium

Scottish fans have been living it up in Boston and beyond, discovering everything from American comfort food to the electric pre-game energy that U.S. venues deliver.

Bagpipes mixed with chants of “Flower of Scotland,” while the Patriots cheer squad added a little NFL flair to the cheerleaders’ performance. While Scotland’s win — their first World Cup victory in 36 years — sent the Tartan Army into an absolute frenzy.

Next up for the Scots? They’ll take on Morocco on Friday. The Moroccans gave powerhouse Brazil all it could handle over the weekend, playing them to a 1-1 draw.