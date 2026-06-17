The Tartan Army just reminded America what real fandom looks like, and they did it by turning Boston into the world’s biggest beer desert.

These Scottish legends rolled into town for their first World Cup in 28 years and didn’t just celebrate Scotland’s 1-0 win over Haiti. Bro, they straight-up drank the city dry.

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Multiple bars ran out of beer. Liquor stores got cleared. One spot tripled its St. Patrick’s Day numbers — and still . That’s not a party, that’s a hostile takeover by some of the thirstiest humans on Earth.

Legends, I say.

Sam Adams says from Thursday to Sunday, the Tartan Army drank four times as much Boston Lager as it normally sells during a typical four-day holiday stretch like the Fourth of July. https://t.co/g8NvYxiQD6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 16, 2026

Sam Adams Taproom Obliterated by the Tartan Army

Let me give you an example of what we’re talking about here.

Sam Adams Boston Taproom got absolutely demolished. From Thursday to Sunday, the Tartan Army slammed four times the normal holiday volume of Boston Lager. They sold over 3,000 pints, drained 70 kegs, and forced an emergency beer delivery on Saturday morning just so they wouldn’t have to start serving water like some sad church picnic. The taproom manager basically said, “We’ve never seen anything like it.”

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No dip, Billy. You’ve never hosted the Tartan Army.

Not convinced yet?

Hennessy’s Bar, a 30-year veteran of Boston boozing, tripled St. Paddy’s Day sales and still ran dry by Sunday night. The owner called it the craziest weekend they’ve ever had. Federal Wine & Spirits watched their beer fridge break from fans yanking the door open nonstop. One clerk said the Scots even booed a guy who tried buying water. Absolute legends.

These maniacs drank planes dry on the flight over. They marched through Fenway with bagpipes, drowned out Red Sox games with chants, and somehow left the streets cleaner than they found them. Oh, and when they’re not boozing it up, they’re going viral for their reaction to NFL cheerleaders.

Boston Bartenders on Life Support as Tartan Army Marches On

Locals are calling them the best fans they’ve ever seen — polite, generous, and only mildly destructive to the local beer supply. And guess what? More reinforcements better be landing as we speak. Scotland’s got Morocco up next at Gillette, then Brazil. The kegs better be flowing, Boston, because the Tartan Army is here to pillage and conquer.