The Tartan Army has officially left its mark on Boston, and now they’re bringing that same legendary energy to South Florida. This time, at least one beer brand came prepared.

After nearly two weeks of turning Boston into a Scottish outpost during the 2026 World Cup, Scotland fans left bars gasping for air.

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Sam Adams poured more than 3,000 pints and drained 70 kegs in one wild weekend, Hennessy’s tripled its usual St. Patrick’s Day haul and still ran out, and at one point, fans were reportedly booing anyone buying water instead of beer.

The chaos even prompted Scottish AI startup Wordsmith to run a “Boston, your bars fought bravely” billboard and send 367 custom Scotch bottles to the city’s lawyers as a cheeky apology.

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From Boston Beer Shortage to Miami Welcome

The Tartan Army’s reputation for turning every host city into a temporary Scottish pub had already made headlines across the U.S., so Miller Lite’s floating welcome felt like both a celebration and a clever preemptive strike. Not to mention a brilliant stroke of marketing.

Now in Miami, Miller Lite decided the best defense is a good offense.

On Tuesday, the brand floated a massive tartan-covered beer barge into Miami Harbor, complete with bagpipes blasting and a branded pontoon boat towing it through the water. Scottish artist and former pro footballer Craig Black rode along, christening the barge and painting live artwork on deck. The floating spectacle docked at 900 Port Blvd and spent the day cruising around, handing out cold Miller Lite to surprised fans through local partners.

A Floating Tartan Spectacle on the Water

Local fans and curious onlookers gathered along the waterfront as the tartan barge made its way through the harbor, many cheering and snapping photos while bagpipes competed with the sounds of Miami traffic.

It was quite a sight to behold. A giant tartan-patterned barge gliding past the Miami skyline with pipes echoing across the harbor. Exactly the kind of over-the-top welcome the Tartan Army deserves after turning beer runs into a spectator sport.

Incredible work by @MillerLite – They sent a beer barge to Miami to follow the Tartan Army after Scotland fans drank Boston dry. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dw6QxPrZZ8 — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) June 24, 2026

Miller Lite played it perfectly with some tongue-in-cheek marketing. Basically, ‘we saw what you did in Boston, but we came ready this time.’

Fans are going to eat it up.

Whether Miami’s bars will survive the Tartan Army’s next round remains to be seen, but at least the beer showed up first — on a floating tartan fortress no less. No Scotland, no party… and this time, the party came fully stocked.