The opening round of the 2026 World Cup has already delivered plenty of talking points. With 48 teams in the tournament for the first time, the early matches have felt more open, more unpredictable, and in many cases more balanced than expected.

The goals have come at a high rate, the favorites have not all started strongly, and several underdogs have taken advantage of the expanded format.

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The first round suggests a more balanced and unpredictable World Cup than many expected. Traditional favourites are still strong, but they are no longer comfortable in every match.

Underdogs are more organised, more confident, and harder to break down. If this continues, the rest of the tournament could stay open much longer than usual.

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Hits Of The Opening Round

Jun 16, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; France forward Kylian Mbappe (10) controls the ball against Senegal during a Group I match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

High scoring start to the tournament

The first round produced an average of 3.13 goals per match, the highest opening-round scoring rate in decades. Matches have generally been more open, with faster transitions and more space in behind defensive lines.

Germany’s strong start

Germany produced one of the most convincing wins of the round, beating Curaçao 7–1. Their pressing and attacking efficiency stood out, and they controlled the match from early on.

Messi delivers again

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Algeria, showing that he remains a decisive player for Argentina even at this stage of his career. His ability to influence key moments remains intact.

Africa’s strong performances

One of the clearest early patterns is the strong performance of African teams. The gap between Europe and Africa appears smaller than in previous tournaments.

CAF teams have shown discipline, organisation, and the ability to compete against some of the strongest sides in the world.

At the same time, European teams have found the opening round more difficult than expected. Out of 13 matches against non-European opposition, UEFA sides won only 5.

Cape Verde held Spain to a 0-0 draw

DR Congo drew 1-1 with Portugal

Egypt drew 1-1 with Belgium

Morocco drew 1-1 with Brazil

These results show strong organization and confidence from African teams against top teams.

Mbappé sets a record

Kylian Mbappé became France’s all-time top scorer, adding another milestone to his international career.

Misses Of The Opening Round

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group K – Portugal v DR Congo – Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. – June 17, 2026 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble Credit: REUTERS

Ronaldo and Portugal struggle for rhythm

Portugal were held 1-1 by DR Congo in a match where Cristiano Ronaldo had very little impact. He was often isolated, with limited service into dangerous areas.

Tunisia overwhelmed by Sweden

Tunisia lost 5–1 to Sweden in a match where defensive transitions were a major issue. They lost possession too often in their own half and were punished on the counterattack.

Spain fail to break down Cape Verde

Spain dominated possession but could not find a breakthrough in a 0–0 draw with Cape Verde. Their attack lacked sharpness in the final third.

European teams under early pressure

Several European sides, including Portugal, Spain and Belgium, dropped points in their opening games. Early signs suggest that matches against non-European teams are becoming more competitive.

Hydration breaks affect game rhythm

The new mandatory hydration breaks have had an impact on match flow. Teams that rely on high pressing and intensity have found it harder to maintain momentum, while coaches have used the breaks to adjust tactics.