Shaquille O’Neal accused of going to wild lengths in ‘dodging’ lawyers for FTX investors

Shaquille O’Neal is recognized as one of the best centers in NBA history and one of the most dominant players of his era. Years after his retirement, O’Neal is now being accused of evading lawyers in an FTX lawsuit.

O’Neal was among numerous celebrities, including Stephen Curry, Tom Brady and Larry David, who were named in a lawsuit brought on by investors in FTX. O’Neal was one of the biggest promoters of the crypto exchange service, advocating for it in commercials, on social media and serving as a representative during live events.

Shaquille O’Neal career stats: 23.7 PPG, 10.9 EPG, 2.3 BPG, 58.2% FG

Related: Tom Brady invested over $40 million into FTX before collapse

A class-action lawsuit was filed last November, with claims from participants of being encouraged to invest their money in FTX because of public endorsements from celebrities like O’Neal, Curry and Brady. While he was named in the lawsuit, O’Neal has reportedly still not been served months later.

According to the Wall Street Journal, O’Neal is being accused of avoiding being served in person on numerous occasions. Attempts to serve the 51-year-old at his home, in public and outside TNT’s studios have all failed.

“In 30 years, I’ve never had to deal with this situation. We are not going away.” Adam Moskowitz, lawyer representing FTX investors, on Shaquille O’Neal dodging them

At one point, an attempt was made to serve O’Neal the papers while he was in his car but he sped away in his SUV. In response, O’Neal’s representation told the Wall Street Journal that they’ve tried to get the case dismissed and O’Neal has done nothing wrong.

The reports come just a few months after an initial complaint from lawyers accusing O’Neal of trying to hide in his home to avoid being served. Shortly after, the attorneys representing the plaintiffs took to social media to address O’Neal.

Shaquille O’Neal net worth: $400 million

The Moskowitz Law Firm, which is representing investors in FTX in the lawsuits, sent two tweets in April publicly expressing their frustration over being unable to serve O’Neal.

“@NBAonTNT For @SHAQ O’Neal: We represent thousands of FTX victims who lost their savings in the massive FTX fraud. We have been standing outside your TNT studios in Atlanta all week, but your security guards will not let us in, to just hand deliver our legal complaint. You’ve been running from us for 3 months & all other FTX celebrities have agreed to receive their complaints. Please have the courtesy & honor to simply allow our process servers tomorrow to deliver our legal complaint on your behalf, so you can defend your actions in this matter.” The Moskowitz Law Firm’s tweets to TNT and Shaquille O’Neal on April 13

All other celebrities named in the class-action lawsuit have reportedly been served, with O’Neal the last remaining central figure to avoid the process. While he likely won’t be able to avoid it forever, O’Neal might have an even easier time after the NBA playoffs end and TNT’s coverage wraps up for the summer.