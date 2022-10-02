fbpx
Published October 2, 2022

Indianapolis Colts star Shaquille Leonard suffers concussion in return to action

Vincent Frank
Shaquille-Leonard
Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard missed the first three games of the 2022 campaign after undergoing off-season back surgery.

One of the NFL’s top defenders returned to action on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, Leonard suffered a head injury on a collision with teammate Zaire Franklin in the first half. Almost immediately, Leonard was ruled out with a concussion.

As the following photo shows, Leonard was bloody on the field before making his way to the medical tent and ultimately the locker room.

Shaquille Leonard’s latest injury and impact on the Indianapolis Colts

Shaquille Leonard
Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not only is Leonard out for the remainder of Indianapolis’ Week 4 outing, he’ll most likely miss Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Given the short week and the NFL being placed under a microscope due to its handling of the Tua Tagovailoa injury, it’s unreasonable to believe that Leonard will suit up against Denver.

A four-time All-Pro performer, Leonard is one of the game’s best linebackers. His absence will be felt big time as it was through the first three games of the season.

  • Shaquille Leonard stats (2021): 122 tackles, 8 forced fumbles, 4 INT, 79.6 QB rating allowed

With Leonard sidelined for the first three games of the season, Indianapolis’ scoring defense ranked in the middle of the pack. The team entered Sunday’s game with a mediocre 1-1-1 record. It also gave up 24 first-half points to the Titans on Sunday.

