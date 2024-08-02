Seattle Seahawks provide unfortunate Geno Smith injury update

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was held out of practice for a second consecutive day during training camp on Thursday.

It had not been known what was ailing the Pro Bowl quarterback until new head coach Mike Macdonald spoke to media following Thursday’s practice.

Unfortunately, the injury update is not good. According to several media reports, Smith is dealing with injuries to both his knee and hip. Macdonald told reporters that he’ll be going through imaging and see a doctor.

“He’s just working through couple things from the other day, but we’ll get some imaging tonight and we’ll see,” Macdonald said.

For now, the recently acquired Sam Howell is taking QB1 reps during camp in the Pacific Northwest. We’ll likely have an update on Smith’s status come Friday.

Geno Smith injury and what it means for the Seattle Seahawks

We won’t have any idea until updates are provided. But everyone in Seattle has to be holding their breath right now.

Smith, 33, is set to begin his third season as Seattle’s full-time starting quarterback. The team brought in Howell for pennies on the dollar in a trade with the Washington Commanders this past offseason. That acquisition was more about depth than anything else.

Geno Smith stats (2023): 65% completion, 3,624 yards, 20 TD, 9 INT

A former draft bust of the New York Jets, Smith has seen his career turn around big time since joining the Seahawks back in 2020.

Though, he is coming off somewhat of a down season. It was back in 2022 that Smith threw for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions en route to winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.