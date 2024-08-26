San Francisco 49ers great Vernon Davis weighs in on Brandon Aiyuk’s hard stance in contract dispute: ‘Fight for it’

San Francisco 49ers great Vernon Davis knows about fighting for every dollar in a new NFL contract, and that is why he has no problem with Brandon Aiyuk looking to squeeze every dime he can out of the team in a new long-term contract.

There has been no bigger story in the NFL this summer than the ongoing drama between stud receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers. He is in the walk year of his current contract. And like many players, he wants the security of a new deal before he risks serious injury this season. Over the last two seasons, he has certainly earned a serious pay raise.

Also Read: New Washington Commanders rumor reveals why a Brandon Aiyuk trade never had a chance

Vernon Davis has been in a similar situation as Aiyuk. The 49ers great had a memorable nine-and-a-half-year run with the franchise and has had to haggle for a new contract. A portion of his time with the 49ers is chronicled in his new memoir, “Playing Ball: Life Lessons from My Journey to the Super Bowl and Beyond.”

In a recent conversation with Sportsnaut to promote the book, Davis was asked about the ongoing situation with Aiyuk and the 49ers. And he felt it made sense for the star wide receiver to do all he could to get as much money as possible from the team. However, he also understood the organization’s position of trying to best utilize the money they have available.

Vernon Davis stats (Career): 583 receptions, 7,562 receiving yards, 63 touchdowns, 13.0 yards per catch

Vernon Davis understands both sides of Brandon Aiyuk and San Francisco 49ers contract drama

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

“I think any time you’re in negotiations it’s always going to be a battle,” Davis said. “Everything is a negotiation. When you’re putting a prenuptial agreement together before you get married, it’s a negotiation. You have a company that wants to sign you to an endorsement deal, that’s a negotiation. It’s not anything new.

“As a player, you want to get as much as you possibly can. It’s a business. Why take five [million] when you can get 10? So fight for it,” he said. “You’ve got to fight for it. Just like the organization. They’re fighting for what they want to compensate you. If 10 is the cap, and they can pay you five they can save a lot of money. They’ll use that money in other areas to grow their business. Why wouldn’t they do that? It’s push and pull, and I understand both sides.”

Vernon Davis ranks among the top 10 all-time in many receiving categories for the San Francisco 49ers, including receptions and touchdowns. The new book from the NFL player turned actor and Hollywood producer is available in hardcover ($28) and Kindle ($14.28). It can be purchased online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Hudson Bookseller, Books-A-Million, Target, and Walmart.

Also Read: Did San Francisco 49ers reach on Ricky Pearsall in NFL Draft despite worrisome preexisting shoulder issues?