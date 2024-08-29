San Francisco 49ers GM calls out Brandon Aiyuk as situation takes another turn

Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers’ situation with All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk can be defined as dicey at best. Aiyuk, 26, was a hold out from mandatory minicamp earlier this summer. The former first-round pick also requested a trade after contract extension negotiations broke down.

After engaging in trade talks with multiple teams, it seemed as if the 49ers were nearing a new deal with the 1,000-yard receiver.

That’s no longer the case. Things have taken another turn.

Per multiple media reports, Aiyuk was not seen at practice on Wednesday. It’s leading to further speculation that things between the 49ers and their star pass-catcher have deteriorated.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch added to that in talking with reporters on Wednesday, calling Aiyuk out in the process.

“At some point, you have to play,” Lynch said.

As you likely already know, Aiyuk was a hold in from training camp this summer as he seeks a lucrative long-term deal.

Things are complicated on this front on multiple levels.

Fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys just inked a four-year, $136 million extension earlier in the week. That’s obivously going to be what Aiyuk perceives his market to be at.

The 49ers are also in a situation that sees them paying players at some of the highest rates in the NFL. That includes holdout star left tackle Trent Williams.

As for what might happen next, it seems as if the 49ers are calling Aiyuk’s bluff. Either play under current deal, sign the extension or be traded to one of the teams San Francisco had in the past agreed to the parameters of a deal with.