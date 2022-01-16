WATCH: Ton of San Francisco 49ers fans in Dallas for NFC Wild Card Game

One of the top stories from Week 18 of the NFL season was San Francisco 49ers fans taking over SoFi Stadium in Southern California for a huge game against the Los Angeles Rams.

In fact, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife talked about how it felt like a road game.

This also seemed to be somewhat of an indication that 49ers fans would make the trek to Texas for Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys.

While it isn’t anywhere near what we saw in Southern California, San Francisco 49ers fans made their presence known at AT&T Stadium.

Just check out the roar of the crowd after 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell opened the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter.

Listen to the roar pic.twitter.com/EhUhcJhNIP — KNBR (@KNBR) January 16, 2022

The Cowboys had to be preparing for this “take over.” And while there might be more Dallas fans on hand, it sure seems like the 49ers’ faithful were ready to lose their voices.

Dallas finds itself as 3.5-point favorties after finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record. As for the San Francisco 49ers, they earned a trip to the postseason by virtue of a Week 18 win over the aforementioned Rams.