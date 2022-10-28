San Antonio Spurs shockingly release Josh Primo, the 12th pick from 2021 NBA Draft

It’s not often that a team releases a player just a year after selecting him 12th overall in any sport. But that’s exactly what the San Antonio Spurs did on Friday by cutting 19-year-old swingman Josh Primo.

It’s the latest breaking news from Shams Charania, and it’s safe to say no one saw this coming. Especially considering that the Spurs front office exercised the second-year pro’s third-year contract option just 18 days ago.

As Adrian Wojnarowski points out, Primo was the youngest player selected in the 2021 NBA Draft class and, at 20 years old, clearly still possesses plenty of untapped potential.

Josh Primo stats: 5.9 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.8 APG, 37.2% shooter

After just 54 games as a member of the Spurs, Primo’s days in San Antonio are done.

Primo can be claimed by any other NBA team, in which his $4.1 million salary for the rest of this season will be transferred. He would then also be under contract for $4.3 million in 2023-24.

San Antonio Spurs release statement regarding Josh Primo

While Primo suddenly getting waived just two weeks into the season is certainly unexpected, the Spurs provided a short statement on the matter, which only raises more questions.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve in the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.” San Antonio Spurs CEO RC Buford on waiving Josh Primo

The Spurs have not provided any more information on why Primo is no longer with the team.

It may not be a very detailed answer, but it seems to hint that this isn’t the last we’ll hear on Primo in the next few days. Stay tuned on this one.

