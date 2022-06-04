San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich slams Texas governor: ‘You haven’t done crap and 19 more people were murdered’

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

During an appearance at a gathering in Texas, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich went after governor Greg Abbott over his response to recent mass shootings in the state.

The May mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that saw 21 people gunned down — 19 of them children — has led to major debates in the hall of government throughout the nation. It was one of several mass shootings in the United States over the last month, and another addition to the well over 200 that have occurred in 2022.

However, Texas — a state that has been very supportive of gun rights and ownership — has endured many such events over the last decade, including in 2016 when five Dallas police officers were killed, and in 2017 when 26 were gunned down at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Yet not much has changed in regards to gun laws in the state. Especially under the state’s current leadership, headed by Governor Greg Abbott.

Related: NBA games today – Watch times and odds for the next NBA Finals matchup

San Antonio Spurs head coach blasts Texas elected officials

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

It was something the San Antonio Spurs legend brought up when he took the microphone during an appearance at a Voto Latino “Stand with Uvalde” community gathering on Saturday. As he blasted Abbott and other Texas elected officials for their lack of any meaningful response to recent shooting massacres in the state.

“It’s always a good idea to speak truth to power because people in power want to keep that power, and they’ll do anything they can to keep it. And we’ve learned that here in Texas,” Popovich said. “I know we’ve heard all the comments on television from some of our elected officials about thoughts and prayers, and condolences, and on and on and to the same statements after every massacre. Exactly the same, and it never changes, and more children, teachers, and civilians are dead. “Texas is actually the place where five of the worst massacres in US history have taken place. And nothing has changed,” he continued. “When our governor after the last massacre made statements promising he would look at the gun laws, the legislation, nothing happened … You’re out of line because you haven’t done crap and 19 more people were murdered [in Uvalde]. It’s just incredible. They think we’re stupid.”

Gregg Popovich is one of many members of sports teams and organizations that have come forward and taken a public stand over the last month in the hopes of pushing for changes to current gun laws in the US.