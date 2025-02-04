Sam Darnold may be ‘drawn to’ playing for Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

After a career year, Sam Darnold is easily the best quarterback set to enter NFL free agency this offseason. Sure, others like Russell Wilson have accomplished much more in their career, including winning a Super Bowl. Yet, it’s Darnold who ranked in the top five in passer rating and touchdowns while leading his team to 14 wins and a playoff berth.

Now, the race is on to determine which team Darnold will be playing for in 2025, and there’s already one team that makes a lot of sense.

Las Vegas Raiders may present best opportunity for Sam Darnold

Of all the teams that have a quarterback need this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders may be the most desperate. Last year’s attempt to have Gardner Minshew be a short-term fix failed, and they couldn’t add a better option than Aidan O’Connell through the draft either.

The same could be true this offseason with the Raiders having the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

That’s why the Raiders could emerge as the most aggressive team to pursue Sam Darnold in free agency this offseason. Yet, according to The Athletic’s insider Alec Lewis, their chances to sign him could be boosted by their ties to minority owner Tom Brady.

“Darnold, meanwhile, would almost certainly be drawn to the prospect of learning from and spending time around Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. If the size and length of the contract are Darnold’s ultimate focus, few teams have the resources necessary to put together a better financial package.” The Athletic on Sam Darnold/Las Vegas Raiders

If Darnold landed in Las Vegas, there would be no competition. He’d easily become entrenched as their starting quarterback, likely developing a strong rapport with Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers while the Raiders find other reliable receivers this offseason.