Sacramento Kings absolutely blasted for Tyrese Haliburton trade

On Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings actually traded one of the best young guards in the NBA in Tyrese Haliburton from what has been a talent-stricken roster.

You can’t make this stuff up. A Kings organization that has lacked talent since last making the playoffs back in 2006 moved off an All-Star caliber guard who was a mere six years old during that playoff run.

In return, Sacramento added two-time All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers in what ended up being a six-player swap. Among others, Buddy Hield heads to Indiana in the deal with Justin Holiday going to California’s capital city.

But we have to circle back to the Sacramento Kings trading Tyrese Haliburton at the young age of 21 while giving Indiana a building block most figured Sacramento had in the first place.

The No. 12 pick of the Kings back in 2020, Haliburton has more than proved his worth as a potential franchise cornrestone. The Iowa State product is averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.7 steals on 46% shooting, including a 41% mark from distance.

We already knew that Sacramento had a backcourt heavy roster. That’s why it was so surprising general manager Monte McNair and Co. exhausted the ninth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on point guard Davion Mitchell. Why select Mitchell, only to move off a guard that has considerable more upside and has already proven his worth in the Association?

Boasting a 20-35 record on the season, the Sacramento Kings are apparently going in win-now mode for a play-in spot and the right to likely get swept out in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns or Golden State Warriors.

The Kings will be the Kings. They have been the Kings since back in 2007. Even then, Tuesday’s trade of Tyrese Haliburton proved to be a new level of ineptitude from this organization.

Sacramento Kings rightfully blasted for trading Tyrese Haliburton

