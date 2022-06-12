WATCH: Rory McIlroy defends title at RBC Canadian Open with epic final round performance

It was all the way back in 2019 that legendary golfer Rory McIlroy won his first RBC Canadian Open with a studly minus-22.

With the RBC Canadian Open having been canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McIlroy had an opportunity to defend his title this week at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto. He did not disappoint.

The four-time major champion entered Sunday’s final round action tied with Tony Finau for the lead at 11-under. What Rory McIlroy did in the final round was nothing short of legendary. He hit 10 birdies, finishing eight-under through the final 18 holes to win at minus-19.

The dude was on an absolute roll throughout the afternoon in Toronto.

This came after McIlroy hit a bogey on 16 to pull into a first-place tie with Justin Thomas. He then birdied 17 and 18 to win by two strokes.

BACK-TO-BACK!



Rory McIlroy is @RBCCanadianOpen Champion once again! pic.twitter.com/FvHmpa5OPN — GOLF on CBS ⛳ (@GOLFonCBS) June 12, 2022

Rory McIlroy captures second win of the season

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Despite performing very well in the first two majors (second in The Masters, 8th in the PGA Championship), McIlroy had only one win in 10 starts this season. That came in his first appearance of the season in October’s The CJ Cup.

It seemed that McIlroy was destined to get a win after three consecutive top-10 finishes prior to the Memorial Tournament last weekend. He did just that in Canada.

Rory McIlroy and the rest of the PGA now turn their attention to the U.S. Open in Brookline, MA. starting Thursday. He won that event back in 2011 for his first major victory and should be one of the favorites heading in.