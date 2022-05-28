Rookie carries Bucks in qualifying for NBA 2K League’s The Turn

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Mason “Johhny” Bracken poured in 36 points to lead Bucks Gaming to an 89-57 rout of Cavs Legion GC on Friday in group-stage action of the NBA 2K League’s The Turn event.

Johhny, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s NBA 2K League draft, hit 14 of 17 field-goal attempts, including 8 of 10 from 3-point range.

Matthew “Bash” Robles and Jyden “Jyden” McBath-Spencer each scored 16 points for the Cavs.

In other Friday action, Jazz Gaming nipped Blazer5 Gaming 74-71, Knicks Gaming edged Hawks Talon GC 57-55, Kings Guard Gaming topped Pistons GT 65-56, Hornets Venom GT downed Celtics Crossover Gaming 71-66, Raptors Uprising GC slipped past 76ers GC 62-61, and Wizards District Gaming defeated NetsGC 65-57.

Group play for The Turn continues through next week to determine seeding for the tournament’s bracket-style playoffs. Bracket play to cap the $250,000 event is scheduled for June 8-11 at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool. Wizards District Gaming claimed the first three-on-three event, the Slam Open, earlier this month.

Qualifying play for The Turn resumes Tuesday with eight matches:

–Lakers Gaming vs. Pistons GT

–Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Kings Guard Gaming

–NetsGC vs. Heat Check Gaming

–Magic Gaming vs. Knicks Gaming

–Mavs Gaming vs. DUX Infinitos

–Jazz Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming

–Gen. G Tigers vs. Grizz Gaming

–Blazer5 Gaming vs. T-Wolves Gaming

NBA 2K League — The Turn group-play records

Western Conference

1. Kings Guard Gaming, 3-0

T2. Jazz Gaming, 2-0

T2. T-Wolves Gaming, 2-0

T2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 2-0

T5. Lakers Gaming, 1-1

T5. Mavs Gaming, 1-1

T5. Pacers Gaming, 1-1

8. Cavs Legion GC, 1-2

9. Bucks Gaming, 1-2

T10. Blazer5 Gaming, 0-2

T10. DUX Infinitos, 0-2

12. Pistons GT, 0-3

Eastern Conference

1. Wizards District Gaming, 3-0

T2. Grizz Gaming, 2-0

T2. Heat Check Gaming, 2-0

4. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-1

T5. Gen.G Tigers, 1-1

T5. Magic Gaming, 1-1

T7. Hawks Talon GC, 1-2

T7. Hornets Venom GT, 1-2

T7. Knicks Gaming, 1-2

T7. Raptors Uprising GC, 1-2

T7. 76ers GC, 1-2

12. NetsGC, 0-3

–Field Level Media