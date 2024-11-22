Surprising Roki Sasaki rumor claims move to Dodgers very unlikely: Is door now wide open for Mets, Red Sox or Yankees to pounce?

While rumors around baseball point to the Los Angeles Dodgers landing highly coveted Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki this offseason, a surprising new report now says that outcome is highly unlikely.

Similar to Yoshinobu Yamamoto last offseason, countryman Roki Sasaki has quickly emerged from the shadows to become a premium player on the free agent market. And it is understandable why. He has a live arm and is only 23 years old. This means the MLB team that acquires him could get him just as he begins his prime.

But what makes Sasaki’s situation different from Yamamoto’s is he will be designated as an international free agent instead of one who could get a nine-figure offer on the open market. It puts a strict limit on what teams can offer him. And it is part of why he has been linked to the Dodgers from the start. They have a large chunk of money to use on international youngsters and they landed both Yamamoto and fellow Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani in free agency last year.

There have even been rumors around MLB for weeks that Sasaki has already agreed to a deal with LA. And will put pen to paper once he is posted by his Pacific League team in January. However, a surprising new report strongly counters those reports.

Roki Sasaki stats (2024): 10-5 Record, 2.35 ERA, 1.036 WHIP, 129 SO, 111.0 IP

New York Mets and Boston Red Sox chances of signing Roki Sasaki improves greatly

“I’m just telling you what I learned in talking to a lot of people that are in the know with the player himself. Who, by the way, is going to make the decision. He’s not one of those players who’s going to go where Wasserman [his talent agency], or Joel Wolfe his agent, are going to send him,” MLB insider Jim Bowden told the “Foul Territory” podcast.

“He’s going to make his own call. But the sense I get from everyone is the narrative of him going to the Dodgers, it’s way more likely he signs elsewhere than he signs there,” he claimed. “At the end of the day, perhaps, he changes his mind. Perhaps Ohtani and Yamamoto can convince him. But based on what I’m hearing, I’d say it’s an 85% chance he does not sign with the Dodgers.”

Roki Sasaki contract (Projection): Four years, $7.5 million

While it seems like going to the Dodgers would be a no-brainer, there have been reports that Roki Sasaki would be open to a smaller market or having a prominent role in his MLB club. He would certainly be in the shadow of Ohtani and Yamamoto in LA.

Teams like the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees are reportedly interested in the talented hurler. All three franchises could use more impact pinching, especially if it comes at a cheap rate. The trio of teams are also hoping to give free agent Juan Soto a record-breaking deal this offseason.

All three organizations offer either prestige, a huge spotlight, and the possibility to play for a contender the next few seasons, just like the Dodgers.

