Reports: Kraft Sports Group to acquire Call of Duty franchise

Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; The London Royal Ravens compete against the Paris Legion during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Kraft Sports Group will acquire a franchise spot for the 2022 Call of Duty season, multiple outlets reported.

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution, is the founder of the Kraft Sports Group.

The 12th and final spot in the Call of Duty League became available when OpTic Gaming and Team Envy merged in November, resulting in the creation of OpTic Texas. At the time, the Team Envy-owned Dallas Empire was dissolved.

Sports Business Journal reported the Kraft Sports Group will partner with New England-based Oxygen Esports to run the team along with the Boston Uprising, the Kraft-owned Overwatch League franchise.

No financial details were disclosed.

–Field Level Media