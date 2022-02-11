Report: Activision Blizzard’s head of esports set to exit

Activision

Activision Blizzard is set to undergo a management change as head of esports Brandon Snow will exit the company at the end of February, Sports Business Journal reported Friday.

Snow has held the job of overseeing the Call of Duty League and the Overwatch League since last summer. He took over for Johanna Faries, who moved within the company to focus on the next iteration of Call of Duty.

After previously working for the NBA in marketing and business operations, Snow arrived at Activision Blizzard Esports nearly four years ago, initially as chief revenue officer for brand, media and esports partnerships. According to Sports Business Journal, Snow worked on deals with major companies such as Coca-Cola to team with the Overwatch League.

Per the report, Activision Blizzard is set to launch a search for Snow’s replacement. Short term, Activision Blizzard chief administrative officer Brian Bulatao, the former chief operating officer of the CIA, will handle much of Snow’s role, with others in the organization having their duties altered.

Sean Miller reportedly will head up Overwatch League management, with Daniel Tsay reportedly guiding the Call of Duty League.

–Field Level Media