Cornerback Damon Arnette was one of two first-round selections made by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft. Henry Ruggs III was the other. Ruggs, the 12th pick, and Arnette, the 19th, have not played an NFL down since the 2021 season. You know the story with Ruggs, but Arnette’s isn’t as familiar.

The Raiders released Arnette from the team back in November 2021 after a video emerged showing him brandishing a weapon while making death threats. Two other teams, the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, were willing to give Arnette a second and third chance, but trouble would once again find the young athlete in his stop in Missouri.

Back in January of 2022, Arnette was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, in addition to carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, plus two counts of possession of a controlled substance in Las Vegas. He was once again released from his NFL contract.

Now, Arnette has reached a plea deal that requires him to forfeit his gun to the authorities while also being ordered to complete 50 hours of community service on top of a $2,000 fine. The Judge also issued a stern warning to the 26-year-old Dallas, Texas native, saying, “No guns, no guns of any kind.”

Looking back, Arnette says he’s “remorseful about everything” and has emerged as a “better man.” In fact, Arnette says he’s now looking for a path back to the NFL and has even been in touch with the Dallas Cowboys.

“Whatever I do, If I’m blessed enough to get a chance in the NFL then I’m going to kill that,” he said. “If not, I’m still a better person than I was before, so I’m going to kill whatever it is I do.” Damon Arnette on his next step following plea deal

