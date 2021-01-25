Pittsburgh Steelers promote Matt Canada to offensive coordinator

Nov 24, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Maryland Terrapins interim head coach Matt Canada stands on the field during warm ups before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Matt Canada was promoted to offensive coordinator on Monday.

Canada, 49, replaces Randy Fichtner, whose contract was not renewed after the 2020 season.

Canada has a deep background as a playcaller in the college ranks and was the Steelers’ quarterbacks coach for one season. His stops at the college level include an interim head coach role at Maryland in 2018.

He also worked at LSU, Indiana, NC State, Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

The Steelers also named Alfredo Roberts as tight ends coach on Monday.

–Field Level Media