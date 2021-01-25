Former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant signs with CFL

Sep 16, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who remains indefinitely suspended by the NFL, signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

The team announced his signing on social media but did not reveal contract length or financial terms.

The NFL suspended Bryant on Dec. 14, 2018 — his third suspension in four seasons — for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Bryant, 29, played college football at Clemson and was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his first two seasons, he was a productive complement to All-Pro Antonio Brown, catching 76 passes for 1,314 yards with 14 touchdowns in 21 games.

He first was suspended in August 2015 and missed four games. He subsequently was suspended for the entire 2016 season before the indefinite ban.

Bryant most recently played in Oakland in 2018 with the Raiders while appealing the third suspension. In eight games that season, Bryant totaled 19 receptions for 266 yards. He has career totals of 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns in 44 games (18 starts).

He applied for reinstatement to the NFL in 2019, but it has not been granted.

The CFL preseason is scheduled to begin in May. The league took 2020 off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

–Field Level Media