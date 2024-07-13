Phoenix Suns reportedly overpaid Josh Okogie so they can trade for a better player

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns recently re-signed former first-round pick Josh Okogie to a two-year, $16 million contract, which caused their payroll to break a new record at $400 million. Okogie, 25, played a key role in Phoenix last season, starting 11 games, appearing in 60, and averaging 16 minutes per game, the eighth-most playing time on the team.

He also provided a much-needed defensive presence on the wings, giving 110% effort on both ends of the floor as the former 20th overall pick has been known to do. Even after a coaching change from Frank Vogel to Mike Budenholzer, the Suns prioritized bringing the 6-foot-5 shooting guard back for a third season in Phoenix, but did the Suns overpay?

Did Phoenix Suns give Josh Okogie an ‘inflated’ salary?

One NBA insider, Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto recently detailed an interesting tidbit about why the Suns decided to pay Okogie $8 million per season. His suggestion was that Phoenix gave Okogie a bit more than market value so they’d have more flexibility to trade him later on.

“The Phoenix Suns and Josh Okogie agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal, which is non-guaranteed for the 2025-26 season, league sources told HoopsHype. The Suns gave Okogie an inflated salary in the contract structure to use as a potential trade chip, league sources told HoopsHype.” Michael Scotto on Phoenix Suns’ Josh Okogie signing

It should be noted that the Suns, due to being well over the second apron of the NBA salary cap, cannot package Okogie’s salary with other players, meaning if he was traded, Phoenix cannot include other salaries. This means that if he’s traded, the Suns can only take back a player on a smaller contract than Okogie.

If that’s the case, then it makes sense to ‘inflate’ Okogie’s salary a bit, only to expand Phoenix’s trade options in the future. However, since he’s a recently signed player, the Suns won’t be able to trade him until roughly a month or two after the season starts at the earliest.

