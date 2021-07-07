Phoenix Suns’ Dario Saric tears right ACL, out indefinitely

Jul 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during game one of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns forward/center Dario Saric sustained a torn ACL in his right knee and will be out indefinitely, the team announced Wednesday.

He left Game 1 of the NBA Finals in the first half on Tuesday with the injury.

Saric, a 6-foot-10 reserve, landed awkwardly on a play in the first quarter and left with 1:43 remaining in the opening period. He headed to the Suns’ locker room in the second quarter and was having trouble putting weight on his right leg.

The 27-year-old did not score a point in two minutes of action against the Milwaukee Bucks but had one rebound.

Saric averaged 8.7 points with 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists during 50 regular-season games (four starts) this season. In 13 playoff games off the bench before the start of the finals, the fifth-year player produced 4.8 points with 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

–Field Level Media