Top MLB insider reveals Philadelphia Phillies could eye spending spree next offseason, including signing All-Star outfielder

It hasn’t been the offseason Philadelphia Phillies fans expected following their demoralizing NLDS loss to the rival New York Mets.

After an early playoff exit, many thought the Phillies would upgrade an offense that faltered once again in the postseason. However, their only major offensive addition was signing outfielder Max Kepler to a one-year, $10 million deal. Kepler’s numbers with the Minnesota Twins last season were below average: eight home runs, a .682 OPS, and a 91 OPS+.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, this marks the first time since the 2016-17 offseason that the Phillies haven’t signed a free agent to a multiyear deal.

But a top MLB insider reveals that the Phillies will have significant financial flexibility coming off their books, potentially allowing them to pursue an All-Star outfielder.

Philadelphia Phillies to have $75 million coming off payroll, could target All-Star outfielder

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Phillies will see $75 million freed up following the 2025 season when Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto reach free agency. While the team likely wants to retain both players as key franchise pieces, the timing could allow for additional moves.

The roster’s age will be a consideration in 2026, with Zack Wheeler turning 36 and Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Aaron Nola all reaching 33.

Given these factors, Rosenthal suggests Kyle Tucker, recently traded from the Houston Astros to the Chicago Cubs and heading to free agency after this season, “could make particular sense” for Philadelphia.

“The incorporation of prospects such as right-hander Andrew Painter and shortstop Aidan Miller should help. But the Phillies also might need to add a free agent or two in their primes. Right fielder Kyle Tucker, who will hit the open market next offseason while turning 29, could make particular sense,” Rosenthal writes.

The financial picture brightens further after 2026, with an additional $38 million coming off the books from Nick Castellanos and Taijuan Walker. This timing coincides with the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement.

“The Phillies, in fact, should have plenty of reason to go big in ’26, the last year of the current collective bargaining agreement. In the worst-case scenario, an owners’ lockout could wipe out part or all of the 2027 season. In a more optimistic scenario, a new CBA would include luxury tax rules that are less cumbersome,” Rosenthal notes.

The Phillies previously attempted to acquire Tucker, reportedly offering Castellanos and Alec Bohm to the Astros, but were rejected.

According to FanGraphs, the Phillies’ projected 2025 luxury tax payroll stands at $307.5 million, exceeding the highest threshold of $301 million.

