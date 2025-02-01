Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson provides hard truth about Alec Bohm

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm was the subject of numerous trade rumors earlier this offseason.

Despite earning his first All-Star start, signs pointed to the Phillies considering a change. Bohm’s stellar first-half performance (.295/.348/.482 with 11 home runs, 33 doubles, and 70 RBI) gave way to a second-half slump, where he slashed just .251/.299/.382 with four home runs, 11 doubles, and 27 RBI.

A left-hand strain in September landed Bohm on the injured list, and he struggled upon his return. During the Phillies’ four-game loss to the New York Mets in the NLDS, he went 1-for-13, was benched in Game 2, and displayed noticeably poor body language after making outs.

The trade rumors eventually quieted after reports emerged of Philadelphia’s high asking price. The Phillies reportedly sought elite reliever Mason Miller from the Athletics and All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in potential deals. Neither discussion gained traction.

Barring dramatic developments, Bohm will remain the Phillies’ starting third baseman on Opening Day. During an interview on “The Phillies Show” podcast, Phillies manager Rob Thomson revealed what Bohm needs to improve on.

Philadelphia Phillies manager gives honest assessment about Alec Bohm

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Thomson said Bohm needs to work on getting his emotions under control to stay focused.

“This guy’s a really good player, he really is. He gets a little bit emotional at times, and he’s gotta be able to reign that in at times so that he can stay focused,” Thomson told “The Phillies Show,” via On Pattison.

“Because if he does that, I think this guy’s got a chance to be a perennial All-Star. Because he can really hit, and he’s the type of guy we’re looking for — a guy that is gonna be able to use the field and hit right-handers … hit left-handers … hit velocity. And his defense has come so far. It’s incredible the amount of development he’s made at the Major League level, especially defensively.”

Thomson envisions Bohm as a consistent threat in a lineup featuring two-time MVP Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner.

“Yeah, I think it’s trying to stay positive with him,” Thomson noted. “…Everybody gets a little bit emotional. But it’s how you handle it … how you show it … how you react from it. Just make sure that he stays focused, because if he stays focused, you’re gonna be a great player. You’re gonna be a perennial All-Star. You’re gonna hit .320 with 30 [home runs] and 120 [RBIs] because you’re hitting right in the middle of our lineup. You’re gonna do that every year.”

Thomson emphasized that Bohm must maintain focus regardless of outcomes.

“I mean, we’ve got a lot of guys that get emotional. But how do you react from that? What’s the next pitch look like? What does the next play look like? And you can’t be thinking about what’s happened, it’s gone. You gotta be thinking about what’s going on right now and keep moving forward,” Thomson stated.

Bohm remains a crucial offensive piece for 2025, with emotional control potentially key to reaching the next level. The Phillies maintain team control through 2026, when Bohm becomes eligible for free agency.

