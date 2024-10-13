MLB insider pours cold water on Philadelphia Phillies rumors of Juan Soto free agent pursuit this winter

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have been linked to a potential Juan Soto free agent pursuit this winter. However, a top MLB insider looked to shut down that rumor this week.

After 162 games, the Phillies finished with the second-best record in the National League this season. They had one of the best marks in the league for much of the season and expectations were high when they entered the Divisional Round of the playoffs. However, rivals the New York Mets stunned the baseball world by sending the Phils home in just four games.

Philadelphia’s upset in the NLDS sent shockwaves through their organization and fan base. The team was expected to make big moves in the winter if they did not win the World Series in 2024. However, after such a quick elimination that looks to be a lock now.

Over the last few weeks, the Phillies have been tossed around in recent rumors about highly-touted impending free agent Juan Soto. But over the weekend, Bleacher Report MLB insider Jon Heyman poured cold water all over the idea of the organization pursuing the top player in 2024 MLB free agency.

Philadelphia Phillies considered ‘long shot’ to sign Juan Soto this winter

According to Heyman the New York Yankees and New York Mets are the top contenders for the talented outfielder. After that, he views the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays as two other legitimate players in the Soto market.

He also mentioned the Los Angeles Dodgers as a team to watch in the chase for the four-time All-Ster. Then, he ranks the Phillies in the next tier of contenders — along with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs — who would have a shot at Juan Soto. He considered that final tier of teams to all be long shots in the sweepstakes.

Juan Soto is expected to make close to $550 million free agency this winter.

