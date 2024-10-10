Philadelphia Phillies make postseason history — twice — in NLDS loss to New York Mets

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies made history during their disappointing NLDS loss to the New York Mets that ended their season.

The Phillies’ sixth through ninth hitters went 5-for-54 over the four-game series against the Mets, for an abysmal .093 average. It’s the lowest-ever postseason batting average for a lineup’s bottom half of the order, according to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb.

J.T. Realmuto led the charge by going hitless in the series:

J.T. Realmuto went 0-for-11

Bryson Stott went 0-for-7 (2-for-11 overall)

Brandon Marsh went 1-for-13

Johan Rojas went 1-for-5

Alec Bohm went 0-for-2 (1-for-13 overall)

Weston Wilson went 0-for-3

Austin Hays went 0-for-4

Kody Clemens went 2-for-5

Edmundo Sosa went 1-for-4

Overall, the Phillies hit .186 during the four-game series and scored 12 runs, with seven of those runs coming in Game 2.

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star pitcher sets new playoff record

Philadelphia Phillies starter Ranger Suarez also set a record during Game 4’s loss to the New York Mets.

Suarez became the first pitcher in MLB postseason history to allow four-plus hits and two-plus walks in the first two innings of a game without giving up a run.

It was a gutsy performance by the All-Star who was struggling mightily heading into the playoffs. Suarez loaded the bases in the first two innings, but was able to get out of the jam both times.

He finished the night going 4 1/3 innings, giving up five hits, four walks, and striking out eight.

Suarez has been a postseason darling for the Phillies the last three seasons. During that time, he’s pitched to a minuscule 1.43 ERA in ten games, striking out 40 across 37 2/3 innings, and only giving up six earned runs.

The Phillies once again face another long offseason as questions will be swirling around the roster come 2025.

