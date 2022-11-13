Philadelphia Phillies reportedly pursuing top shortstop in MLB free agency

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to get back to the World Series in 2023, and are reportedly targeting one of the best shortstops on the MLB free-agent market to achieve that goal.

The Phillies stunned the baseball world in September and October. They just barely made the playoffs in the final week of the season as the sixth seed. They then went on to beat the National League Central champion Cardinals in the Wild Card round. Stunned the 101-win Braves in the Divisional Series, and bounced the Padres in the NL Championship.

However, what was a Cinderella run to the 2022 World Series came to a disappointing end against the Astros. While the Philadelphia Phillies have so much to be proud of. However, after an 87-75 finish, and with being in a tough division, they very much need to upgrade certain positions heading into 2023.

With MLB free agency kicking off last week, the Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly identified one of the best players in recent Boston Red Sox history as the man that can help take them to another level.

Philadelphia Phillies targeting Xander Bogaerts in MLB free agency

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed that the Phillies have serious “interest” in making Xander Bogaerts their new starting shortstop.

Xander Bogaerts stats (2022): .307/.377/.456, 15 HR, 73 RBI, 84 R

“Phillies are believed to have a real interest in Xander Bogaerts. Phil’s honcho Dave Dombrowski has a strong link to Bogaerts from his Boston days.” – Update on Phillies interest in Bogaerts

The shortstop market this offseason is absolutely stacked. If Philadelphia is unable to land the four-time All-Star to improve production at shortstop, other elite talents like Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, and Dansby Swanson are also up for grabs this winter.

Bogaerts earned All-Star honors in 2022 after posting a .307 average, 15 home runs, and 73 runs batted in for the Red Sox. He would certainly be an upgrade over rookie Bryson Stott, who started at shortstop this season.