Is Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts morphing into Carson Wentz?

Is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts turning into Carson Wentz before our very eyes? Their career arcs are becoming eerily similar, leaving Birds fans terrified.

Both Hurts and Wentz haven’t been the same after their MVP-type seasons and Super Bowl runs.

Both Hurts and Wentz lost their offensive coordinators right after having the best years of their career.

Both Hurts and Wentz became turnover machines.

Since the beginning of the 2023 season, Hurts has thrown 19 interceptions and lost eight fumbles for a staggering 27 turnovers in 21 regular-season games. He has a turnover in nine straight games, turning the ball over 13 times in that span.

Jalen Hurts has 9 straight games with a turnover dating back to last season.



He has 13 turnovers in that span. #Eagles have not won the turnover battle for the 12th straight game. They are 4-8 in that span. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 29, 2024

Hurts has looked tentative in the pocket, doesn’t have the same explosiveness running the ball like he did in 2022, and tries to play hero ball that leads to turnovers.

Hurts’ play is becoming similar to Wentz after his MVP-type season in 2017. That year, Wentz finished second in MVP voting after throwing for 33 touchdowns before tearing his ACL late in the season against the Los Angeles Rams.

After returning from injury in 2018, he just wasn’t the same Wentz. Over his last three seasons with the Eagles (2018-2020), Wentz threw 29 interceptions and lost 17 fumbles, for 46 total turnovers.

Wentz’s play got so bad in 2020 that then head coach Doug Pederson benched him for rookie Hurts. Following the season, Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts to reunite with former offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Since then, he’s bounced around with the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams. He’s currently the Kansas City Chiefs’ backup quarterback.

According to CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr, Hurts has the same number of turnovers in the first four games of the season as Wentz did in 2020 — eight.

In 2020, Carson Wentz had 8 giveaways in the first 4 games.



In 2024, Jalen Hurts has 8 giveaways in the first 4 games. #Eagles — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 29, 2024

On social media, fans sounded off after the Eagles’ 33-16 loss about how alike Hurts and Wentz are.

People might say it’s a lazy comparison but it’s almost impossible to not think of Carson Wentz watching Jalen Hurts right now. Career trajectories are so similar and so many of the problems that Wentz started to have in 2018 and 2019 Hurts had last year and this year — Tom Kelly (@TommyKelly44) September 29, 2024

Those of you who followed when this was “Eagles Fan Problems” may remember I made every excuse for Carson Wentz



And it’s true Wentz had 🗑️ receivers at the end, but eventually he became the problem



I’m not living in denial again – Jalen Hurts is horrible right now. pic.twitter.com/1PEcY8YYYj — Eagles Fan Central (@EagleFanCentral) September 29, 2024

Jalen Hurts is just Carson Wentz all over again. Can’t hold on to the ball and refuses to make the smart decision and shut a play down. — Wesley Paul (@TheOriginalWes) September 29, 2024

Jalen hurts is looking more like Carson Wentz every game 1 good season and everyone thought they were the guy and now can’t stop turning the ball over — Andrew☝ (@pulverandrew18) September 29, 2024

I don’t know what in the hell is going on with the @Eagles, but Jalen Hurts is looking more like the second coming of Carson Wentz. — Daniel Woodall (@DanielWoodall14) September 30, 2024

NFL analyst questions if Jalen Hurts is a franchise quarterback

During an appearance on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show, Ray Didinger, a Pro Football Hall of Fame writer, said he has concerns if Hurts is the franchise quarterback the Eagles thought he was going to be.

“Well, I would like to just sort of still the waters here and be able to say, ‘Everything is OK. He’s going through a rough patch here, but everything will be fine.’ Because I don’t really believe that,” Didinger said. “I think there is genuine reason to be concerned here.

“It’s never just the quarterback. A lot of what is happening with this team is happening on many fronts, but ultimately it does come back to him in many ways. And I’m just really kind of baffled with the way he’s playing right now.”

Luckily, Hurts and the Birds have a bye week coming up. Following the bye, Hurts should — hopefully — get wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith back. The Eagles’ next game will be against the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 6.

