Philadelphia Eagles’ Pro Bowl pass rusher Josh Sweat stretchered off, hospitalized (neck)

The Philadelphia Eagles enter today’s Week 17 matchup already playing with one hand tied behind their back, with MVP candidate Jalen Hurts ruled out of action. Hoping to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC conference, all the Eagles need is a win against the New Orleans Saints.

Unfortunately, that effort will be much tougher with Pro Bowl defensive end Josh Sweat also ruled out for the game. But this situation could be much more serious than simply missing a few snaps of play.

Josh Sweat hospitalized with neck injury

In the first quarter of Sunday’s matchup, Sweat appeared to suffer a neck injury, which caused the first-time Pro Bowler to be stretchered off of the field. Several members of the Eagles organization knelt down at Lincoln Financial Field, showing their support and deep concern for their 25-year-old teammate.

Here is the play where the injury occurred.

Thankfully not expecting paralysis but stretchered off for evaluation at hospital. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9UN1upDe2O — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 1, 2023

It was a scary scene, where Sweat remained down on the ground for several minutes before medical officials determined he would need to be stabilized and removed from the field of play.

Josh Sweat stats in 2022: 47 tackles (15 for loss), 11 sacks, 1 FF, 1 INT, 1 TD

The Eagles later revealed that Sweat has been transported to a local Philadelphia area hospital, where he’s said to have feeling in all his extremities. This indicates the worst fears have been avoided for now.

While there is no further word on the exact extent of his injury, we’ll be sure to provide further updates once they become available.

