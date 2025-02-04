Philadelphia 76ers begin deadline teardown, trade $35 million free-agent signing to Dallas Mavericks as season slips away

The Philadelphia 76ers appear to be waving the white flag on their season.

The 76ers entered the year with championship aspirations after signing nine-time All-Star Paul George to a four-year, $212 million contract to form a Big Three alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. They also reinforced their roster by bringing back Kelly Oubre and Kyle Lowry while adding veterans Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Reggie Jackson, and Guerschon Yabusele.

However, nothing has gone according to plan. The star trio of Embiid, George, and Maxey has played just 10 games together, with Embiid missing 35 games, George sidelined for 18, and Maxey out for seven due to various injuries.

Heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, the 76ers sit at 19-29 and 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings, one game behind the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in spot.

With their season derailed, the 76ers have begun making moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

Philadelphia 76ers trade Caleb Martin to Dallas Mavericks

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In their first significant deal, Philadelphia has traded forward Caleb Martin to the Mavericks for shooting guard Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Martin, who signed a four-year, $35 million deal with the 76ers last summer, appeared in just 31 games for Philadelphia, averaging 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He has missed 17 games due to hip and groin injuries.

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/GmJNZOJypg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2025

This trade comes on the heels of Dallas’ blockbuster move that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

In Grimes, the 76ers acquire a 6-foot-5 shooting guard averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. The four-year player will be a restricted free agent after this season.

The move also provides financial relief for Philadelphia, helping them get under the first tax apron of $178.13 million. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the trade reduces the team’s tax payment from $16.9 million to $10.2 million.

Financial impact in Philadelphia



Above the tax: $6.5M

Tax savings: $16.9M to $10.2M



The 76ers drop below the first apron. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 4, 2025

The 76ers might not be finished dealing, as George’s name has surfaced in trade rumors. If they move their star forward, it would signal a complete surrender on what has become a lost season.

