New England Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore to open season on PUP list

The New England Patriots will open the season without cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List after being largely limited in preseason.

The designation means Gilmore must sit out at least the first six games of the season. He is still recovering from surgery to repair a torn quadriceps muscle and ended last season on injured reserve after 11 games.

Gilmore, who turns 31 in September, is scheduled to make $7 million in base salary in 2021, the final year of his current contract. He skipped the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp and has made it clear he’s seeking a new deal.

Gilmore, he 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was a first-team All-Pro in New England in 2018 and 2019.

The Patriots need to trim the roster to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. By adding Gilmore to the PUP list, he won’t count against that number.

–Field Level Media